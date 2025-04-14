Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, April 14, 2025
Latest Headlines
Crash Results In DUI, Leaving The Scene Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 4/14/2025
Lookout Mtn., Ga. City Council Meeting Summary
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For April 7-13
  • Government
  • 4/14/2025
SOCON Women's Golf Championship To Be Played April 14-16
  • Sports
  • 4/13/2025
UAH Downs Lee Lady Flames Lacrosse, 16-5
  • Sports
  • 4/13/2025
CFC Scores 4-1 Win Over Carolina Core
  • Sports
  • 4/13/2025
Breaking News
  • 4/14/2025

Lookout Mtn., Ga. City Council Meeting Summary
  • 4/14/2025

The towns of Lookout Mountain, Ga. and Lookout Mountain, Tn. would like to partner with each other on two things which would benefit them both. Additional athletic fields are needed on the mountain ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/13/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN,JANYA ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/12/2025
3 Killed In Crash Of Small Plane In Polk County
  • 4/11/2025
Body Found Of Teen Believed From Chattanooga Who Jumped Into River After Car Chase
  • 4/11/2025
Man Who Struck Another With His Car Claiming Self Defense Is Charged With Criminal Homicide
  • 4/11/2025
Hamilton County Schools Finance Committee Working Through Budget Scenarios
  • 4/11/2025
Hope For Our Next Generation
  • 4/13/2025
Dan Howell, Becky Massey: General Assembly Must Reform Infrastructure Funding As Tennessee Prospers
  • 4/13/2025
Impact Of China Tariff On Local Small Business
  • 4/12/2025
Judge Bashing - And Response
  • 4/11/2025
Rep. Greg Vital's Legislative Update For April 11
  • 4/11/2025
#7 Tennessee Takes Series Over #1 Texas With 4-1 Victory
  • 4/13/2025
Lookouts Blown Out In Series Finale, 14-2
  • 4/13/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols Moving On After Spring Storm
  • 4/13/2025
CFC Scores 4-1 Win Over Carolina Core
  • 4/13/2025
UTC Softball Completes Sweep With Third Straight Shutout At Furman
  • 4/13/2025
Life With Ferris: Don't Miss SeaLights At Sculpture Fields
  • 4/14/2025
John Shearer: Amid Family Memories, Relatives Lay World War II Hero Sanford Roy To Rest
  • 4/11/2025
Profiles Of Valor: PFC James ‘Doc’ McCloughan (USA)
  • 4/11/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/14/2025
Local Author Of Book Covering Mysteries Of Plane That Crashed On Walden's Ridge Holds Book Signing May 18
  • 4/11/2025
Road To Nightfall Finals April 19 Determines Which Local Act Headlines Nightfall May 16
  • 4/14/2025
Scott Chase Celebrates 40 Years On KZ106 With Charity Golf Tournament
  • 4/11/2025
SAU Symphony Orchestra Concert April 27 Features Violinist And Composer As Guests
  • 4/11/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/11/2025
Hope For Our Next Generation
  • 4/13/2025
Dan Howell, Becky Massey: General Assembly Must Reform Infrastructure Funding As Tennessee Prospers
  • 4/13/2025
Impact Of China Tariff On Local Small Business
  • 4/12/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Buffalo Rock’s Full-Line Vending Operations
  • 4/7/2025
Ryder Cup Of Wine Comes To Cloudland At McLemore Resort May 3
  • 4/3/2025
MICHELIN Guide Launches American South Edition
  • 4/2/2025
Gas Prices Drop 10.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/14/2025
Dayton Food City Set To Open April 16
  • 4/11/2025
Marshalls Store In Hixson Relocates To Target Center April 24
  • 4/10/2025
Habitat Chattanooga Announces Application Opening For Critical Home Repair
  • 4/11/2025
Ellis Gardner: Fair Housing - A Promise We Must Keep
  • 4/10/2025
Large New Residential Building Planned On Spring Street In North Chattanooga
  • 4/9/2025
HCSO Hosts Inaugural D.A.R.E. Graduation At Normal Park Museum Magnet School
  • 4/11/2025
Chattanooga State Launches New Medical Laboratory Technology Program
  • 4/10/2025
Dr. Ben Carson Speaks At Bryan College’s Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/11/2025
United Way Names Marie Webb And Jay Dale As Campaign Co-Chairs
  • 4/10/2025
1st Babies & Blooms Earth Day Festival Set For April 26
  • 4/9/2025
CHI Memorial To Host Job Fair April 30
  • 4/9/2025
A Park For The East Lake Community
  • 4/10/2025
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
  • 4/3/2025
Boulderfest 2025: Churn-And-Burning Into 1st Place
  • 4/10/2025
EPB, City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding To Give Away Free Trees Beginning April 12
  • 4/10/2025
TWRA Assessing Potential Wildlife Impacts From Changes To Cherokee Dam Aeration System
  • 4/9/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
"He Lives" Is Topic For April's Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 4/9/2025
"I Did It My Way" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: We Need To Be More Like The Bereans
  • 4/8/2025
Harold Jerome “Jerry” Underhill
  • 4/13/2025
Lillian Keith Lewis
  • 4/12/2025
Bertie Snyder
  • 4/12/2025
Seasonal Burning Ban To Begin May 1; Burn Permit Deadlines Quickly Approaching
  • 4/11/2025
Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes Passes Resolution Calling For Regulation Of Kratom In Tennessee
  • 4/10/2025
Hamilton County Recovery Court Planning Move To Hickory Valley Road
  • 4/10/2025