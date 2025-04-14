Body Found Of 2nd Teen Who Jumped From High Tennessee River Bridge; One Youth Identified

The body of a second teen has been found in the Tennessee River in Loudon County after three teens jumped from an I-75 bridge after a car chase last Wednesday morning.One of the teens was identified as Ma'Rico Johnson. A GoFundMe account was set up for his burial expenses.It is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-marico-johnsons-burial-expensesOne teen survived the fall of over 80 feet.The teens are believed to be from Chattanooga, where authorities said a car was stolen that launched the chase.Authorities said the trio apparently thought they were going over a wall to another part of the bridge and were not expecting the steep drop.Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) law enforcement officials assisted in the recovery of the bodies.TWRA wildlife officers and investigators joined the search on Wednesday morning.On Friday, they located and recovered the first victim using a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV). This afternoon, Knox County Rescue identified a target, which TWRA investigators confirmed as the second victim using the ROV. Divers with Knox County Rescue and members of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Loudon County Fire Department recovered the victim’s body.TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the victim’s families.