Latest Headlines

Body Found Of 2nd Teen Who Jumped From High Tennessee River Bridge; One Youth Identified

  • Monday, April 14, 2025
The body of a second teen has been found in the Tennessee River in Loudon County after three teens jumped from an I-75 bridge after a car chase last Wednesday morning.

One of the teens was identified as Ma'Rico Johnson. A GoFundMe account was set up for his burial expenses.

It is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-marico-johnsons-burial-expenses

One teen survived the fall of over 80 feet.

The teens are believed to be from Chattanooga, where authorities said a car was stolen that launched the chase.

Authorities said the trio apparently thought they were going over a wall to another part of the bridge and were not expecting the steep drop.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) law enforcement officials assisted in the recovery of the bodies.

TWRA wildlife officers and investigators joined the search on Wednesday morning.
On Friday, they located and recovered the first victim using a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV). This afternoon, Knox County Rescue identified a target, which TWRA investigators confirmed as the second victim using the ROV. Divers with Knox County Rescue and members of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Loudon County Fire Department recovered the victim’s body.

TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the victim’s families.
Ma'Rico Johnson
Latest Headlines
Investigation Results In Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 4/15/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #2/4 Vols Set To Battle Knights In Midweek Game
  • Sports
  • 4/15/2025
Chris Wright Trial Gets Underway With New Jury Panel
Chris Wright Trial Gets Underway With New Jury Panel
  • Breaking News
  • 4/15/2025
Red Bank Offices Closed In Observance Of Good Friday
  • Government
  • 4/14/2025
Sheriff's Office Shuts Down Programs After "Attempted Unauthorized Access To HCSO Systems"
  • Breaking News
  • 4/14/2025
Randy Smith: Heupel Puts Nico On The Road
Randy Smith: Heupel Puts Nico On The Road
  • Sports
  • 4/14/2025
Breaking News
Sheriff's Office Shuts Down Programs After "Attempted Unauthorized Access To HCSO Systems"
  • 4/14/2025

Sheriff Austin Garrett said systems at the Sheriff's Department were closed down Monday morning after "an attempted unauthorized access to HCSO systems." He said, “This morning, at ... more

Planning Commission Defers Snow Hill Road Subdivision Request; Nixes M-2 Proposal On Mountain View Road
  • 4/14/2025

The Planning Commission on Monday afternoon deferred action on a controversial subdivision proposal on Snow Hill Road and recommended denial for M-2 zoning on Mountain View Road. County Commissioners ... more

Garage Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon On Pamela Drive
  • 4/14/2025

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department battled a garage fire Monday afternoon. A neighbor called 911 authorities reporting heavy smoke at 7421 Pamela Drive. At 4:26 p.m., the Highway ... more

Breaking News
Benwood Foundation President Sarah Morgan To Retire, Board To Begin National Search For Replacement
Benwood Foundation President Sarah Morgan To Retire, Board To Begin National Search For Replacement
  • 4/14/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 4/14/2025
Lookout Mtn., Ga. City Council Meeting Summary
  • 4/14/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/13/2025
Chattanooga Will Be Largest City Along 2,000-Mile Great Eastern Trail
  • 4/12/2025
Opinion
Hope For Our Next Generation
  • 4/13/2025
Dan Howell, Becky Massey: General Assembly Must Reform Infrastructure Funding As Tennessee Prospers
  • 4/13/2025
Taxpayer Dollars And The NIL
  • 4/14/2025
Fight Oligarchy
  • 4/14/2025
Top Senate Stories: Trafficking // Wetlands Bye-Bye // Merit Hiring?
  • 4/14/2025
Sports
Randy Smith: Heupel Puts Nico On The Road
Randy Smith: Heupel Puts Nico On The Road
  • 4/14/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #2/4 Vols Set To Battle Knights In Midweek Game
  • 4/15/2025
UTC Women Third At SoCon Golf Chamionship
  • 4/14/2025
#7 Tennessee Takes Series Over #1 Texas With 4-1 Victory
  • 4/13/2025
Doyle Named SEC Pitcher Of The Week For Third Time
  • 4/14/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Don't Miss SeaLights At Sculpture Fields
Life With Ferris: Don't Miss SeaLights At Sculpture Fields
  • 4/14/2025
John Shearer: Amid Family Memories, Relatives Lay World War II Hero Sanford Roy To Rest
John Shearer: Amid Family Memories, Relatives Lay World War II Hero Sanford Roy To Rest
  • 4/11/2025
Did You Know? Bonds
Did You Know? Bonds
  • 4/14/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/14/2025
Local Author Of Book Covering Mysteries Of Plane That Crashed On Walden's Ridge Holds Book Signing May 18
  • 4/11/2025
Entertainment
SAU’s School Of Music Announces Horn Ensemble Concert April 28
SAU’s School Of Music Announces Horn Ensemble Concert April 28
  • 4/14/2025
Road To Nightfall Finals April 19 Determines Which Local Act Headlines Nightfall May 16
Road To Nightfall Finals April 19 Determines Which Local Act Headlines Nightfall May 16
  • 4/14/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/11/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Lottery For Hamilton Tickets For Every Performance Offered
  • 4/11/2025
Opinion
Hope For Our Next Generation
  • 4/13/2025
Dan Howell, Becky Massey: General Assembly Must Reform Infrastructure Funding As Tennessee Prospers
  • 4/13/2025
Taxpayer Dollars And The NIL
  • 4/14/2025
Dining
J.A. Henry Community YMCA Hosts Cooking Classes
J.A. Henry Community YMCA Hosts Cooking Classes
  • 4/15/2025
McLemore Resort To Celebrate 1 Year Of Auld Alliance With JUSTIN Wines
  • 4/14/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Buffalo Rock’s Full-Line Vending Operations
  • 4/7/2025
Business
TVA Invites Comments On Proposed Facilities For Use Of Coal Combustion Residuals
  • 4/14/2025
Top Engineers from Across Tennessee Tour U.S. Pipe/Lookouts Stadium Construction Site To Learn About Project
Top Engineers from Across Tennessee Tour U.S. Pipe/Lookouts Stadium Construction Site To Learn About Project
  • 4/14/2025
Pool Scouts Expands Pool Cleaning Services To Chattanooga
  • 4/15/2025
Real Estate
Habitat Chattanooga Announces Application Opening For Critical Home Repair
  • 4/11/2025
Ellis Gardner: Fair Housing - A Promise We Must Keep
  • 4/10/2025
Large New Residential Building Planned On Spring Street In North Chattanooga
  • 4/9/2025
Student Scene
McCallie's TEPS Inducts 18 New Members For 2025-26 School Year
McCallie's TEPS Inducts 18 New Members For 2025-26 School Year
  • 4/14/2025
Koala Center Executives To Speak At Southern Adventist University
  • 4/14/2025
Australian Educator Visits GPS For Two-Week Faculty Exchange
Australian Educator Visits GPS For Two-Week Faculty Exchange
  • 4/14/2025
Living Well
Partnership Requests Hamilton County Investment In Victim Support Services
Partnership Requests Hamilton County Investment In Victim Support Services
  • 4/15/2025
Chattanooga Rescue Mission Easter Banquet Set For April 20
  • 4/14/2025
Third Annual St. Jude Depot Dash 5k And Fun Run Is May 24
  • 4/14/2025
Memories
A Park For The East Lake Community
A Park For The East Lake Community
  • 4/10/2025
New Book By Curtis Coulter Details 1954 Sale Creek Plane Crash
  • 4/5/2025
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
Good Old Days Museum Reopens
  • 4/3/2025
Outdoors
Boulderfest 2025: Churn-And-Burning Into 1st Place
  • 4/10/2025
EPB, City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding To Give Away Free Trees Beginning April 12
  • 4/10/2025
TWRA Assessing Potential Wildlife Impacts From Changes To Cherokee Dam Aeration System
  • 4/9/2025
Travel
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Not So Fast There, My Friends!
Bob Tamasy: Not So Fast There, My Friends!
  • 4/15/2025
The Salvation Army Of Greater Chattanooga To Host 49th Annual Easter Sunrise Service At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2025
Lee University Hosts Spring Worthy Now Conference
Lee University Hosts Spring Worthy Now Conference
  • 4/11/2025
Obituaries
Brenda Michelle Sampley Roberts
Brenda Michelle Sampley Roberts
  • 4/15/2025
Eddy Joe Walker
Eddy Joe Walker
  • 4/15/2025
Ann Quall Boles
Ann Quall Boles
  • 4/14/2025
Government
East Ridge Offices Closed In Observance Of Good Friday
  • 4/14/2025
Dalton Garbage And Recycling Collection Schedule For Good Friday
  • 4/14/2025
Investigation Results In Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/15/2025