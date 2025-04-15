Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain Deals With Sports Leagues Fees

  • Tuesday, April 15, 2025
  • Gail Perry

A study of Parks and Recreation fees by the Municipal Technical Advisory Service resulted in the recommendation of fees for the different sports leagues that use Signal Mountain’s facilities. The town be charging the fees through memos of understanding with each league.

The MOU that was on the agenda for approval at the Monday council meeting will grant the Green Giants swim team priority use of the pool during specific times, and it lays out the terms of mutual responsibilities for maintenance and insurance in addition to payment of facility use. The purpose is not to make money or burden the leagues, but to fairly share the costs.

A MOU with the Green Giants was one of the first to be implemented and a problem with it was brought to the attention of the council by Andrea Holmes, representing the team. She said there had been a 150 percent increase in fees from the town, raising the cost from $1,000 last year to $2,500. Ms. Holmes said she understood that an increase was needed but the increase was so large and the team was not notified with enough time to plan. She requested a lower cost on behalf of the team. After much discussion, the council agreed and amended the motion to raise the cost for this team and other leagues but to do it in steps. The Green Giants will be paying $1,500 for the coming year, with increases in the future to be gradual. The council will request to see each league’s budget when deciding on the cost each year.

The council also voted to create an internship position for the parks and recreation board. The person hired will report to the public works department. The new position will provide additional support for development, promotion and implementation of programs and events. The unpaid, part time, temporary job will also give that intern an opportunity to gain professional experience.

Several bids for city services were awarded at the meeting. A bid from Abbot Enterprises for repairing/replacement of the siding on the Signal Mountain Library was approved for the amount of $35,000, the lowest of two bids. It will be paid from American Rescue Plan funds that Signal Mountain received due to the COVID pandemic.

The town requested new bids for garbage service that has been provided by Republic Services in the past. A lower bid was received from Waste Connections, Inc. for $363,380 for residential municipal solid waste hauling and disposal. That cost includes both a hauling fee for seven times a week and a price per ton. Vice Mayor Clay Crumbliss said that the town could lower the cost it is expected to pay by reducing the amount and weight of debris that is put in garbage which could be done by recycling materials such as cardboard, instead.

Also approved was to extend the audit contract with Waycaster CPA for a second year. The cost will be not to exceed $34,000, unless a single audit is needed.

The council approved the purchase of an air curtain burn box for the public works department several years ago for $136,777. Its intended use was for burning waste materials, such as yard debris. But it sat idle until this last year when Public Works Director Wesley Stokes tried to find a way it could be used. Problems that prohibited its use included smoke caused by open burning, creating air pollution and getting permits among other problems. Since Mr. Stokes’ efforts failed, the city has been trying to sell it. City Manager Matt Justice has listed it for a second time on the auction site GovDeals.com. The minimum bid has been listed as $100,000. City Manager Justice has been given the discretion for deciding the amount to accept.

Mayor Elizabeth Baker is starting a campaign to alert residents of what to do in the case of emergencies. She said that Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management has plans for the community based on the type of event such as fires, snow, storms and evacuations. The services it provides is available to Signal Mountain but residents have to sign up to receive alerts. Posters with a barcode to scan will soon be all around town to make it convenient to register.

Town hall will be closed Friday because of the Good Friday holiday.

