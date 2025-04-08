Fire Damages Boat At Big Ridge Yacht Club Tuesday

A boat was damaged by fire on Tuesday.



A 911 call was made at the Big Ridge Yacht Club marina shop reporting a single boat on fire. Witnesses on the scene reported to 911 dispatchers the boat was not surrounded by other boats and flames were visible to the one boat.



At 11:54 a.m., Dallas Bay VFD responded to 1904 Hixson Marina Drive and arrived on the scene confirming one boat on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes.



No injuries were reported. No injuries were reported.Chattanooga Fire stood by at Dallas Bay station 1 for mutual aid if needed.



Damages and the cause of the fire are unknown at this time.



