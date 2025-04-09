Lookouts Seeking Approval For Large Roof-Top Sign, Message Boards At New Stadium

Previous Next

The Lookouts are seeking approval for a large rooftop sign and message board signs at their new stadium on the Southside.

Officials said the rooftop sign would be similar in nature to similar signs at stadiums and commercial arenas.

The request to the Form Based Code Committee is to exceed the 300-foot maximum.

The proposed sign is 65 feet long with illuminated 10-foot lettering.

It would proclaim "Foundry Field" according to an illustration with the proposal.

The message board signs, including three LED screens facing in different directions, would be incorporated into the envelope of the building.

Two of the message boards would be 40-feet wide and 25-feet tall. The third is 26 feet wide and 25 feet tall.

Officials said, "This would be the marquee for the stadium, displaying team schedules and announcements, as well as noting the 'Founding Partners' (those who have sponsored naming rights for the stadium, as well as the individual buildings).

The message boards would not be available for advertisements for the general public, it was stated.

They will be on the west side of the stadium facing I-24.