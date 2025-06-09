Woman, 41, Killed In Highway 58 Accident Friday Afternoon Identified As Kari Parsons

The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Unit conducted the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates that a Kia Sorento was traveling south in the 4700 block of Highway 58 when it crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a GMC 2500HD that was traveling northbound.
All vehicle occupants were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. The driver of the Kia, Ms. Parsons was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the GMC sustained minor injuries, the passenger in that vehicle sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
A GoFundMe has been started to help her family with funeral expenses.
A woman, 41, was killed Friday afternoon in a wreck on Highway 58. She was identified as Kari Parsons by her family through a GoFundMe page.
