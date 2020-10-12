Tennessee Has Almost 3,000 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 88 More Cases, No New Deaths

There were 2,965 new coronavirus cases in the state on Monday, for a total of 217,682.

Tennessee had seven more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,774, state Health Department officials said.





The state currently has 846 people hospitalized from the virus, 139 fewer than on Sunday.

There have been 194,836 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).



Testing numbers are above 3.202 million across the state.

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remained at 101 on Monday, and there are 88 new cases, bringing the total to 10,753.

There are currently 59 people hospitalized in the county from the virus, including 26 Hamilton County residents. There are 11 in intensive care.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 33,056 cases, up 334; 538 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 28,507 cases, up 213; 321 deaths



Knox County: 11,017 cases, up 155; 82 deaths



Bledsoe County: 897 cases, up 2; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,250 cases, up 25; 20 deaths



Grundy County: 447 cases, up 12; 8 deaths



Marion County: 629 cases, up 6; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 258 cases, up 1; 4 deaths



Polk County: 448 cases, up 3; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 977 cases, up 6; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 280 cases, up 13; 1 death