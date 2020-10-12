 Monday, October 12, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennessee Has Almost 3,000 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 88 More Cases, No New Deaths

Monday, October 12, 2020

There were 2,965 new coronavirus cases in the state on Monday, for a total of 217,682.

 

Tennessee had seven more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,774, state Health Department officials said. 


The state currently has 846 people hospitalized from the virus, 139 fewer than on Sunday.

There have been 194,836 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).

Testing numbers are above 3.202 million across the state. 

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remained at 101 on Monday, and there are 88 new cases, bringing the total to 10,753. 

There are currently 59 people hospitalized in the county from the virus, including 26 Hamilton County residents. There are 11 in intensive care. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 33,056 cases, up 334; 538 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 28,507 cases, up 213; 321 deaths

Knox County: 11,017 cases, up 155; 82 deaths

Bledsoe County:  897 cases, up 2; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,250 cases, up 25; 20 deaths

Grundy County: 447 cases, up 12; 8 deaths

Marion County: 629 cases, up 6; 9 deaths

Meigs County: 258 cases, up 1; 4 deaths

Polk County: 448 cases, up 3; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 977 cases, up 6; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 280 cases, up 13; 1 death


Rep. Robin Smith Highlights Healthcare Advances In State Legislation

East Ridge Man Arrested After Allegedly Barging Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence, Assaulting Her

Senator Blackburn Makes Opening Statement In Support Of Judge Barrett


District 26 Rep. Robin Smith visited the Pachyderm Club during their Monday afternoon meeting, and she focused on the subject of healthcare for the majority of the afternoon. “Please stop ... (click for more)

A man was booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend after barging into her East Ridge residence. Police responded to a complaint in mid-September on Germantown Circle, ... (click for more)

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn on Monday gave an opening statement in support of the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. She said, " Judge Barrett, congratulations ... (click for more)



Rep. Robin Smith Highlights Healthcare Advances In State Legislation

District 26 Rep. Robin Smith visited the Pachyderm Club during their Monday afternoon meeting, and she focused on the subject of healthcare for the majority of the afternoon. “Please stop referencing the access to healthcare as the access to health insurance,” Rep. Smith said. “The reason this is important is because we’ve done so much at the state level to increase access to ... (click for more)

East Ridge Man Arrested After Allegedly Barging Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence, Assaulting Her

A man was booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend after barging into her East Ridge residence. Police responded to a complaint in mid-September on Germantown Circle, where they spoke to the victim. The victim said her ex-boyfriend Cheleon Davis, 24, lived at the residence up until the point when they broke up around two months prior. Police ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Carter And Family, How Blessed You Are

Our community is blessed to have the most talented state legislator and legal mind in state Rep. Mike Carter. The most substantive and thoughtful local legislation has originated from the desk of Mike Carter, from putting the brakes on city annexation grabs and top issues that matter to citizens. He is the most intellectual elected official. I happen to know this for a fact, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Today’s Disliked Holiday

There are 10 Federal holidays every year and today marks the most disliked; the only people who like ‘Columbus Day’ are government workers and the employees of banks. When we were in the first grade, we were taught to sing: “In 14 hundred, and 92, Columbus sailed the ocean blue…” but, in the years later, have we learned that on Oct. 12, 1492, ole Christopher ran aground at some ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Tennis Wins Four At MTSU Tournament

Chattanooga took home four wins on the final day of action at the MTSU Buck Bouldin Battle of the Boro in Murfreesboro, Tenn., today. UTC won one in doubles and three in singles to conclude its second event of the fall slate. Senior Turner Voges and sophomore Quinten Nevenhoven scored the doubles win. They defeated MTSU’s Patrick Kristensen and Max Rauch in a tiebreaker [7-6 ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Chunks Of My Childhood Are Vanishing

Following my recent back surgery, I finally feel like sitting up and writing again. This has been tough on me and I am still a long way from returning to normal. However, as I sit back and reflect on the happenings of the last several weeks, I am reminded once again of the fragility of it all. In the past several weeks, many of my childhood baseball idols have passed away. Lou Brock, ... (click for more)


