Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:



No Bills:

1 ANDERSON-BRAKE, KIMBERLY KAYE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 10/14/2020

1 BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE THEFT OVER $2,500 10/14/2020

1 CAMPBELL, LARRY LAMAR CRIMINAL LITTERING 10/14/2020

1 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION 10/14/2020

2 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE 10/14/2020

3 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES REGISTRATION, EXPIRED 10/14/2020

1 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 10/14/2020

1 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION 10/14/2020

1 PUGH, SHARINA DERSTERIA CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY 10/14/2020

1 SMITH, WILLIAM E DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 10/14/2020

1 SMITH, WILLIAM E DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE 10/14/2020

1 TIERCE, ERIKA KAYE THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

2 TIERCE, ERIKA KAYE THEFT OF IDENTITY 10/14/2020

3 TIERCE, ERIKA KAYE THEFT OF IDENTITY 10/14/2020

1 WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 10/14/2020

True Bills:

310623 1 ACUFF, MARK B ASSAULT 10/14/2020

310624 1 BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD VIOLATION OF LIGHT LAW 10/14/2020

310624 2 BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW 10/14/2020

310624 3 BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 10/14/2020

310624 4 BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/14/2020

310625 1 BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310626 1 BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310627 1 BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310628 1 BUCHANAN, KAIJAH KNE'CHAE THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310628 2 BUCHANAN, KAIJAH KNE'CHAE EVADING ARREST 10/14/2020

310629 1 BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310630 1 BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS DOMESTIC ASSAULT 10/14/2020

310630 2 BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS VANDALISM 10/14/2020

310630 3 BUMPASS, DANGELO CORDARIOUS VANDALISM 10/14/2020

310632 1 MCELHANEY, NATHAN ALLEN BURGLARY OF A BOAT 10/14/2020

310632 2 MCELHANEY, NATHAN ALLEN BURGLARY OF A BOAT 10/14/2020

310632 3 MCELHANEY, NATHAN ALLEN BURGLARY OF A BOAT 10/14/2020

310632 4 MCELHANEY, NATHAN ALLEN BURGLARY OF A BOAT 10/14/2020

310632 5 MCELHANEY, NATHAN ALLEN THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310632 6 MCELHANEY, NATHAN ALLEN VANDALISM 10/14/2020



310632 7 MCELHANEY, NATHAN ALLEN CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING 10/14/2020

310632 8 MCELHANEY, NATHAN ALLEN CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310631 1 BURTON, MATTHEW DILLON BURGLARY OF A BOAT 10/14/2020

310631 2 BURTON, MATTHEW DILLON BURGLARY OF A BOAT 10/14/2020

310631 3 BURTON, MATTHEW DILLON BURGLARY OF A BOAT 10/14/2020

310631 4 BURTON, MATTHEW DILLON BURGLARY OF A BOAT 10/14/2020

310631 5 BURTON, MATTHEW DILLON THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310631 6 BURTON, MATTHEW DILLON VANDALISM 10/14/2020

310631 7 BURTON, MATTHEW DILLON CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING 10/14/2020

310631 8 BURTON, MATTHEW DILLON CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310633 1 CAMPBELL, LARRY LAMAR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 10/14/2020

310633 2 CAMPBELL, LARRY LAMAR LEAVING THE SCENE ATTENDED VEHICLE 10/14/2020

310633 3 CAMPBELL, LARRY LAMAR LEAVING THE SCENE FIXTURE 10/14/2020

310633 4 CAMPBELL, LARRY LAMAR FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 10/14/2020

310633 5 CAMPBELL, LARRY LAMAR DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 10/14/2020

310633 6 CAMPBELL, LARRY LAMAR IMPROPER PASSING 10/14/2020

310633 7 CAMPBELL, LARRY LAMAR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/14/2020

310634 1 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 10/14/2020

310635 1 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 10/14/2020

310635 2 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/14/2020

310636 1 DUJON, ZION A ASSAULT 10/14/2020

310636 2 DUJON, ZION A DOMESTIC ASSAULT 10/14/2020



310636 3 DUJON, ZION A FALSE IMPRISONMENT 10/14/2020

310636 4 DUJON, ZION A FALSE IMPRISONMENT 10/14/2020

310636 5 DUJON, ZION A RETALIATION 10/14/2020

310636 6 DUJON, ZION A COERCION OF WITNESS 10/14/2020

310637 1 ECKFORD, JOHN RUSSELL THEFT OF SERVICES 10/14/2020

310637 2 ECKFORD, JOHN RUSSELL VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT 10/14/2020

310637 3 ECKFORD, JOHN RUSSELL DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/14/2020

310638 1 ELLIS, RONNIE E POSSESSION OF WEAPON UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/14/2020

310638 2 ELLIS, RONNIE E OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY 10/14/2020

310638 3 ELLIS, RONNIE E FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 10/14/2020

310638 4 ELLIS, RONNIE E DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/14/2020

310640 1 POTTER, KARA LYNN BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 10/14/2020

310640 2 POTTER, KARA LYNN THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310640 3 POTTER, KARA LYNN BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 10/14/2020

310640 4 POTTER, KARA LYNN THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310640 5 POTTER, KARA LYNN BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 10/14/2020

310640 6 POTTER, KARA LYNN THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310640 7 POTTER, KARA LYNN CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 10/14/2020

310639 1 FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 10/14/2020

310639 2 FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310639 3 FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 10/14/2020

310639 4 FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020



310639 5 FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 10/14/2020

310639 6 FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310639 7 FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 10/14/2020

310641 1 HAMMONDS, JUNE FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER 10/14/2020

310641 2 HAMMONDS, JUNE ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER 10/14/2020

310641 3 HAMMONDS, JUNE ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER 10/14/2020

310641 4 HAMMONDS, JUNE ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER 10/14/2020

310641 5 HAMMONDS, JUNE EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 10/14/2020

310642 1 LACY, DERRICK ANDREW POSS. OF CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INSTITUTION 10/14/2020

310642 2 LACY, DERRICK ANDREW POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 10/14/2020

310643 1 LACY, DERRICK ANDREW THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310644 1 TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310645 1 LEE, JACKIE CHARLES VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 10/14/2020

310645 2 LEE, JACKIE CHARLES FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 10/14/2020

310645 3 LEE, JACKIE CHARLES DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 10/14/2020

310645 4 LEE, JACKIE CHARLES DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/14/2020

310646 1 LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 10/14/2020

310646 2 LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN CAR JACKING 10/14/2020

310646 3 LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 10/14/2020

310646 4 LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN EVADING ARREST 10/14/2020

310647 1 MCCURRY, DEVIN AGGRAVATED ARSON 10/14/2020

310647 2 MCCURRY, DEVIN RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 10/14/2020



310648 1 MCGEE, HAILEY SHEA DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 10/14/2020

310648 2 MCGEE, HAILEY SHEA FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 10/14/2020

310648 3 MCGEE, HAILEY SHEA LEAVING THE SCENE 10/14/2020

310649 1 MCNABB, KIMBERLY BISHOP THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310650 1 NEWSOM, ANTHONY LEVAIL RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION 10/14/2020

310651 1 PARKS JR., CHARLES EDWARD THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310652 1 PICKETT JR, TONY ERIC THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310653 1 PUGH, SHARINA DERSTERIA THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310653 2 PUGH, SHARINA DERSTERIA FORGERY 10/14/2020

310653 3 PUGH, SHARINA DERSTERIA FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD 10/14/2020

310653 4 PUGH, SHARINA DERSTERIA THEFT OF IDENTITY 10/14/2020

310653 5 PUGH, SHARINA DERSTERIA CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 10/14/2020

310654 1 SANTIZO-JUAN, GILBERTO TOMAS FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 10/14/2020

310654 2 SANTIZO-JUAN, GILBERTO TOMAS VIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAW 10/14/2020

310654 3 SANTIZO-JUAN, GILBERTO TOMAS DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/14/2020

310655 1 SCOTT, JOHN JR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 10/14/2020

310655 2 SCOTT, JOHN JR VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 10/14/2020

310655 3 SCOTT, JOHN JR VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW 10/14/2020

310655 4 SCOTT, JOHN JR FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 10/14/2020

310655 5 SCOTT, JOHN JR DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 10/14/2020

310655 6 SCOTT, JOHN JR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/14/2020

310656 1 SMITH, WILLIAM E POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 10/14/2020



310656 2 SMITH, WILLIAM E POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE OVER 26

GRAMS

10/14/2020

310656 3 SMITH, WILLIAM E IMPROPER DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION 10/14/2020

310657 1 THOMAS, BARRY JACOB DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 10/14/2020

310657 2 THOMAS, BARRY JACOB EVADING ARREST 10/14/2020

310658 1 TIERCE, ERIKA KAYE POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG 10/14/2020

310659 1 TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL ASSAULT 10/14/2020

310659 2 TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310660 1 TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310661 1 TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 10/14/2020

310661 2 TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310662 1 WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 10/14/2020

310663 1 WILLIAMS, TERRI M. THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/14/2020

310663 2 WILLIAMS, TERRI M. ASSAULT 10/14/2020

310664 1 WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 10/14/2020