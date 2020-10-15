Former City Attorney Wade Hinton Is Running For Mayor

Former City Attorney Wade Hinton announced Thursday that he is running for mayor of Chattanooga.

Attorney Hinton made his announcement in front of his former elementary school on the Westside of Chattanooga. During his announcement, he focused on his deep connection to Chattanooga and the number of different roles he has held during his career.

During his remarks, he also focused on how Chattanooga can rebuild back stronger following the pandemic. He highlighted the ways the pandemic has impacted the city from both a public health and economic perspective.

Mr. Hinton served as the city attorney from 2013 to 2018, in the legal department with Volkswagen, and worked for County Mayor Claude Ramsey.

“I am running for mayor because I believe we can build a Chattanooga where everyone has access to opportunity. I think my unique experience working in the public and private sectors makes me uniquely qualified to help our city recover and build back stronger,” said the candidate.