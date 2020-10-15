Former City Attorney Wade Hinton Is Running For Mayor

 Thursday, October 15, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Wade Hinton
Wade Hinton

Former City Attorney Wade Hinton announced Thursday that he is running for mayor of Chattanooga.

 

Attorney Hinton made his announcement in front of his former elementary school on the Westside of Chattanooga. During his announcement, he focused on his deep connection to Chattanooga and the number of different roles he has held during his career. 

 

During his remarks, he also focused on how Chattanooga can rebuild back stronger following the pandemic.

He highlighted the ways the pandemic has impacted the city from both a public health and economic perspective.

 

Mr. Hinton served as the city attorney from 2013 to 2018, in the legal department with Volkswagen, and worked for County Mayor Claude Ramsey. 

 

“I am running for mayor because I believe we can build a Chattanooga where everyone has access to opportunity. I think my unique experience working in the public and private sectors makes me uniquely qualified to help our city recover and build back stronger,” said the candidate. 

 

 


Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2020

Public Assistance Sought In Solving 2016 Double Homicide Of George Dillard And Lakita Hicks

Foolish And Filthy: Hunter Art Museum And Its "The F WORD" Banners - And Response

Feckless, foolish, and filth: words that begin with F. There are others. In the fair and formerly gentle Chattanooga, the cultural elites at the Hunter Art Museum have fastened banners to their facility that freely trumpet to all viewers: "THE F WORD". The banners loudly featuring "THE F WORD" face the Walnut Street bridge and the city. From in front of the museum, the fine print ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Here Is ‘Shoeless Joe’

Game One of the 2020 World Series – after the strangest year in Major League baseball, or the entire world for that matter -- is scheduled to begin in just six days and the Braves have still got my fingers crossed. My prayers on the other hand are that the damnable COVID won’t wreck this ever-sacred slice of Americana because this nation yearns for the World Series. After all, we ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named Pre-Season First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy’s Sports, the publication announced recently. On top of Howard’s All-America honor, Lindy’s Sports selected its preseason ... (click for more)

Former Flame Jahmal Rich Helps To Lead Fight Against COVID-19

Many Lee University athletes have received their degrees and gone on to outstanding careers outside the rim of athletics. But the accomplishments and goals of former men’s basketball standout and Maryland native Jahmal Rich (2002-03 – 2004-05) are certainly more than enough to capture the spotlight. Rich graduated from Lee with a degree in biological sciences, but basketball ... (click for more)


