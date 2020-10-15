 Thursday, October 15, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Public Assistance Sought In Solving 2016 Double Homicide Of George Dillard And Lakita Hicks

Thursday, October 15, 2020

The Chattanooga Police Department, along with the Cold Case Unit with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, is seeking information pertaining to the 2016 double homicide of George Dillard and Lakita Hicks that occurred at 2106 East 13th Street.

On the night of Jan. 31, 2016, Hamilton County 911 dispatch received a call from a young boy advising that his parents had been shot and killed and that he needed help. Once on the scene, Chattanooga Police located George Dillard and Lakita Hicks shot to death inside their home.

Recently obtained information has pointed investigators toward a potential suspect, but help is still needed from the community in solving this murder. 

Anyone with any information pertaining to the murder of George Dillard and Lakita Hicks is encouraged to reach out to the Chattanooga Police Department at 423 698-2525 or the Hamilton County Cold Case Unit at  www.coldcases@hcdatn.org, or call 423 209-7470 to leave an anonymous tip.

Officials said, "Your help in solving this heinous crime would be greatly appreciated by the victims' families." 


