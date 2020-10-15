Kelderick Tucker Charged With Aug. 21 Murder Of Montrell Fears In East Ridge

East Ridge Police have taken Kelderick M. Tucker, 27, into custody for criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges stem from an incident at the Richwood Apartments on Donaldson Road on Aug. 21, which resulted in the death of Montrell Fears, 23.

The victim was shot dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex just off Ringgold Road near Missionary Ridge. Police got the call at 8:21 a.m.

The arrest was conducted in the 3200 block of Gleason Drive without incident.

The East Ridge Police Department wishes to thank the U.S Marshal’s Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Police Department and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the case.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the East Ridge Police Department Confidential Tip Line at 423 867-0016.

The Fears killing followed a July 6 homicide in East Ridge at the 600 block of South Seminole. Police found Antonio Smith inside his Ford Explorer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.