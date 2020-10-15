Mayoral Candidates Outline Sustainability Platforms

Chattanooga mayoral candidates outlined their sustainability platforms Wednesday in the first Mayoral Candidate Panel for the local election coming in March 2021.

Priorities among the candidates ranged from a comprehensive zero waste policy, focus on environmental justice, heavier business involvement in local politics, and fighting local corruption.

green|spaces, Chattanooga's sustainability nonprofit, moderated the panel, which included five of the city's mayoral candidates: Monty Bruell, Christopher Dahl, Keith Smartt, Andrew McLaren and Tim Kelly. (All candidates who had announced running prior to the event were invited to participate.)

When asked to address issues of environmentalism as they pertain to Chattanooga, each defined what it meant to them and their campaign.

Tim Kelly

"We have to tackle climate change together and citizens have to be able to hold us accountable for what we do. … I will target a zero waste footprint for city government by 2030."

His sustainability policy includes goals for zero waste based on his experience in the private sector, energy efficiency, weatherizing low income housing, and making CARTA more effective and affordable.

Keith Smartt

"Yes, there are some things that we need to change — could be changed — but if it’s not broke I’m not trying to fix it."

He said his focus is on building collaborative partnerships between area businesses and city officials while continuing to monitor and rely on regulatory agencies like the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Monty Bruell

"We must improve the quality of life and add value to people, neighborhoods, and families. ... When we talk about climate change, we're not just talking about our physical environment. ... We have a racial climate in Chattanooga that needs to be healed. We have an education climate that's got to be addressed. ... Sustainability is not tree hugging, it is so much more."

Christopher Dahl

"The main climate change that we need to see in Chattanooga is the corruption addressed. Until then, I don't believe we can properly address all the other issues."

His priorities are stormwater runoff and the impact of overdevelopment on city infrastructure, addressing governmental corruption at a local level, and accountability for public companies and civic leaders.

Andrew McLaren

"We need people to have a collectivist mindset. ... A Native American quote that i love is "We don't inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children."

His first concern is a lack of tornado sirens to warn and help protect residents from future natural disasters. Additionally, moving city vehicles to be all electric and planting trees to improve air quality across the city.

To watch the full recording of the panel discussion, visit www.greenspaceschattanooga. org/lunch-learns .

Answers to additional questions submitted by the public will be released Oct. 21. Mayoral candidates Erskine Oglesby and Kim White, who were not in attendance, submitted prepared statements.