 Friday, October 2, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Fleischmann Praying For Trump, 1st Lady After COVID Diagnosis; Wishes Them Speedy Recovery

Friday, October 2, 2020
Following news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said he is praying for the President and First Lady and that he wishes the first couple a “speedy recovery.”
 
He said, "Our nation is behind you and we will get through this.”

 

Bill Hagerty, Republican nominee for United States Senate, said, “My family and I join Americans across the country in praying for President Trump, the First Lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery.

President Trump and First Lady Trump are in the hands of the best medical doctors in America, and we are most optimistic that they will fully recover from the virus.

 

“I have seen President Trump’s work-ethic firsthand, and I know he will continue to carry out his duties while quarantining. The entire country stands united behind President Trump and First Lady Trump during this time, and we look forward to their full recovery soon.”


October 2, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 1, 2020

Police Blotter: Possums Invading N. Hawthorne Home; Mother-In-Law Calls Too Much

October 1, 2020

Wildlife Officers Find No Signs Of Bear At Scene Of Deceased Man In Campbell County


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ANDREW D 4642 NORTHLAND LANE #D CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: THEFT OF PROPERTY AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

Police responded to a theft on Hollyberry Lane. Upon arrival, police spoke with a driver that leases out from Millennial Taxi Service. The driver gave a woman a ride from her home to the grocery ... (click for more)

Following reports that a black bear was scavenging a human body behind a Campbell County residence, TWRA wildlife officers searched the area and have not located any signs of the presence of ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ANDREW D 4642 NORTHLAND LANE #D CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: THEFT OF PROPERTY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) --- ARNOLD, WILLIE CARL 1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Possums Invading N. Hawthorne Home; Mother-In-Law Calls Too Much

Police responded to a theft on Hollyberry Lane. Upon arrival, police spoke with a driver that leases out from Millennial Taxi Service. The driver gave a woman a ride from her home to the grocery store and back to her apartment. When the driver arrived back to the woman's apartment, she said she misplaced her money and did not have the funds to pay him. The woman told police that ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Jerk Shames Nashville

I happened to be one of 73 million people who were conned into watching Tuesday night’s Presidential debate as it instead turned into a debacle. I was just like everyone who mourned a waste of time after viewing the largest TV brawl of the year (73 million viewers) except for the Super Bowl. Believe me, I will not be a repeat visitor of such disgusting theater. But I will tell you ... (click for more)

Sports

Reds’ Stephenson Returns Home To Face Childhood Favorites In MLB Playoffs

The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues. Like most aspiring baseball players who grew up in Atlanta over the past two decades, Stephenson wanted to become the next Chipper Jones. Living in the suburb of Kennesaw, Stephenson studied the Hall of Famer’s every move during ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Trevor Bassett Medals At Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – True freshman Trevor Bassett (215, +2) stole the show, methodically working his way around the difficult Copperhead Course to win Individual Medalist in the Invite at Innisbrook at Innisbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Fla. on Tuesday. As a team, the Roadrunners dropped into a tie for 5 th after shooting 311 (+27). Wayland Baptist (Texas) (878, +26) took ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors