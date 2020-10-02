Fleischmann Praying For Trump, 1st Lady After COVID Diagnosis; Wishes Them Speedy Recovery

Following news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said he is praying for the President and First Lady and that he wishes the first couple a “speedy recovery.”

He said, "Our nation is behind you and we will get through this.”

Bill Hagerty, Republican nominee for United States Senate, said, “My family and I join Americans across the country in praying for President Trump, the First Lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery. President Trump and First Lady Trump are in the hands of the best medical doctors in America, and we are most optimistic that they will fully recover from the virus.

“I have seen President Trump’s work-ethic firsthand, and I know he will continue to carry out his duties while quarantining. The entire country stands united behind President Trump and First Lady Trump during this time, and we look forward to their full recovery soon.”