Man In Child Pornography Case Gets 30 Months In Federal Prison, Must Pay Over $13,000 In Assessments

A man who earlier pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and attempt to transfer obscene material to a minor has been sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison.

Christopher Ray Wilson was also ordered to pay $5,000 restitution to "BluePillow1" series; a $5,000 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act assessment; a $3,000 special assessment to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018 and a $200 special assessment.

Wilson will be on supervised release for five years.

He appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

Prosecutor James Brooks said the FBI in San Juan, Puerto Rico conducted an online undercover operation in which an agent assumed the identity of a 13-year-old girl.

He said Wilson communicated with who he thought was a minor girl and on a number of occasions asked her to send him naked pictures of himself. He sent the girl photos of his private area.

The FBI in San Juan notified the FBI in Tennessee, and Wilson was interviewed. Images of a minor engaging in explicit sexual conduct were found on his cell phone.