Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 58 More Cases

Hamilton County has one additional coronavirus death as the toll climbed to 98. There were 58 new cases on Friday, up from 53 on Thursday, and the new total is 9,936.

There have been 9,219 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 93 percent. There are currently 619 active cases, up from 610 yesterday.

There are 58 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from COVID. Of those, 29 are Hamilton County residents. Thirteen are in intensive care.

Tennessee had 14 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,515, state Health Department officials said.



There were 971 new cases in the state for a total of 198,403.



The state currently has 842 people hospitalized from the virus, 31 fewer than on Thursday.



There have been 182,166 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (92 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.911 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 31,389 cases, up 68; 480 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 26,959 cases, up 19; 313 deaths



Knox County: 9,801 cases, up 64; 80 deaths



Bledsoe County: 867 cases, up 1; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,009 cases, up 11; 17 deaths



Grundy County: 352 cases, up 9; 6 deaths



Marion County: 563 cases, up 3; 9 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 234 cases, up 2; 3 deaths



Polk County: 414 cases, up 1; 11 deaths



Rhea County: 878 cases, up 8; 15 deaths

Sequatchie County: 249 cases; 3 deaths