Rhonda Thurman "Ticked Off" That Brown Middle Teacher Allowed Protest Leader Marie Mott To Address Students

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

School Board member Rhonda Thurman says a county school teacher should not have allowed local protest leader Marie Mott to address students in a recent Zoom meeting.

Ms. Thurman said, "I'm really ticked off that we would have time for this presentation from someone facing serious charges in court and who is under investigation by the TBI for threatening a local judge."

Ms. Mott spoke Oct. 9 to students of teacher Amy Henson at Brown Middle School.

Ms. Mott, who is running for City Council District 8, wrote earlier on her Facebook page, "Many of you have seen the post earlier this week where I spoke to 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students at Brown Middle. Today they sent me their perspectives of our conversation and I’m over here boohooing! This is maybe six out of about thirty. I absolutely love being able to connect with our young people. Thank you once again to Mrs. Henson for the invitation."

Ms. Thurman said, "Were parents told that their children were going to be given this presentation by someone who has said on social media, "Somebody just throw a Molotov cocktail on stage!"

She said she complained to Supt. Bryan Johnson about it, and he replied that there was "no ill intent."

 


