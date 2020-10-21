Tennessee’s Unified Command To Conduct Weekend COVID-19 Testing Events In Rural Counties

 Wednesday, October 21, 2020 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 testing sites in three counties this Saturday to address rising case rates in Tennessee’s rural areas.
 
“We’ve seen an upward trend in COVID cases in rural Tennessee that are cause for concern,” said Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, Tennessee Department of Health. “Bringing back weekend drive through testing helps with access to testing which will help combat COVID-19’s continued health threat. In addition to testing, Tennesseans need to take simple, yet impactful, precautions - wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing – to protect themselves.”
 
Saturday’s COVID-19 testing is free to those who want to receive a test.
The testing locations are as follows:
 
Grundy County 
Grundy County High School
24970 TN-108
Coalmont, Tn. 37313
 
Fentress County
Fentress County Senior Citizens Center
308 South Main St.
Jamestown, Tn. 38556
 
Dyer County
Dyersburg High School
125 US-51 Bypass
Dyersburg, Tn.  38024
 
Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m.-noon local time, and will remain open until all vehicles in line have received tests.
 
The testing events Saturday in Grundy, Fentress and Dyer counties will begin an ongoing effort through the fall to bring weekend, drive-through COVID-19 testing opportunities to rural Tennesseans. These efforts will include notification of results and contact with the health department to provide education on isolation and quarantine recommendations that are important parts of slowing the spread of the virus, officials said.
 
Tennessee National Guard medics and TDH personnel will be at each rural testing site to collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 test.
 
Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.
 
Governor Lee formed the UCG on March 23, bringing together the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to streamline coordination across key Tennessee departments to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

