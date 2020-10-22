Hamilton County Faces $12 Million Cost For Replacing Radios; Buys Half Now

Hamilton County faces a $12 million cost for replacing its radios used by police and emergency personnel, the County Commission was told.

Chris Adams, director of Emergency Management, said it was decided after talking with County Mayor Jim Coppinger to purchase half now and half later.

The County Commission approved a purchase from Motorola Solutions for $5,950,646.46.

Mr. Adams said Motorola its not supporting its old radio system as of September.

He said, "We knew this was coming two years ago."

Mr. Adams said for the half of the radios that are being replaced, they can be used for parts for the older radios.

He said the new system will give greater capability in radio communication for the various users. He said without radios there would be delays and other hindrances on all types of emergency calls.

Mr. Adams said up to 80 of the old radios will be used to help better manage the jail.