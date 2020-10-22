 Thursday, October 22, 2020 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Faces $12 Million Cost For Replacing Radios; Buys Half Now

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Hamilton County faces a $12 million cost for replacing its radios used by police and emergency personnel, the County Commission was told.

Chris Adams, director of Emergency Management, said it was decided after talking with County Mayor Jim Coppinger to purchase half now and half later.

The County Commission approved a purchase from Motorola Solutions for $5,950,646.46.

Mr. Adams said Motorola its not supporting its old radio system as of September.

He said, "We knew this was coming two years ago."

Mr. Adams said for the half of the radios that are being replaced, they can be used for parts for the older radios.

He said the new system will give greater capability in radio communication for the various users. He said without radios there would be delays and other hindrances on all types of emergency calls.

Mr. Adams said up to 80 of the old radios will be used to help better manage the jail.

 


October 22, 2020

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Oct. 16-22

October 22, 2020

Hamilton County Faces $12 Million Cost For Replacing Radios; Buys Half Now

October 22, 2020

Home On Rogers Road Damaged By Fire Early Thursday Morning


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Oct. 16-22: 10-17-20 Maples, Heather Brooke, 35, of 2615 Reece Street, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked ... (click for more)

Hamilton County faces a $12 million cost for replacing its radios used by police and emergency personnel, the County Commission was told. Chris Adams, director of Emergency Management, said ... (click for more)

A home was damaged by fire early Thursday morning on Rogers Road. It happened at 1:15 a.m. on Thursday in the 4800 block of Rogers Road off of North Moore Road. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Oct. 16-22

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Oct. 16-22: 10-17-20 Maples, Heather Brooke, 35, of 2615 Reece Street, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and taillight requirements. 10-19-20 Taylor, Marley C., 26, of 709 Mountain View Avenue, Maryville, TN, arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked. 10-20-20 ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Faces $12 Million Cost For Replacing Radios; Buys Half Now

Hamilton County faces a $12 million cost for replacing its radios used by police and emergency personnel, the County Commission was told. Chris Adams, director of Emergency Management, said it was decided after talking with County Mayor Jim Coppinger to purchase half now and half later. The County Commission approved a purchase from Motorola Solutions for $5,950,646.46. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google - And Response

COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Friend, Dr. Blake

A nice congratulatory advertisement appeared in the Wednesday editions of the Times Free Press that saluted Dr. Melanie Blake as being “a finalist” in the newspaper’s contest as “Best General Practice Doctor.” It was a classy thing for CHI Memorial Medical Group to do, especially in face of the fact my Dr. Blake is no longer seeing patients nor is employed by CHI Memorial. It was ... (click for more)

Sports

SOCON Announces 2021 Spring Football Schedule

The Southern Conference announced an eight-game schedule for the spring 2021 football season today. The Mocs have four home events on the slate, along with four road games, to determine the league champion. UTC opens at home against VMI on Feb. 20, followed by another home game on Feb. 27 against Wofford. The Mocs first road contest is at The Citadel on March 6, followed by an ... (click for more)

Zeca Announces Retirement From Chattanooga FC

Today, Jose “Zeca” Ferraz announced that after eight years with Chattanooga’s Football Club, he will retire from professional soccer. This Saturday October 24th, when Jose “Zeca” Ferraz takes the field for Chattanooga Football Club against Maryland Bobcats FC, it will be his last as a professional player with the club. “I’d like to thank everyone that’s been part of my journey” ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors