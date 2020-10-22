End In Sight For Patten Parkway Renovation

City officials said the end is in sight for the major Patten Parkway renovation.

Blythe Bailey, city transportation director, said, "We are closer to the finish line than we are the start. There are a few months left on this very exciting project."

He said the cost was raised due to previously unknown issues with buildings on the north side extending into the sidewalk. He said that required added structural work.

Still it was earlier estimated that it was a $5 million project.As of now it is coming in at $4,746,057, counting a $93,000 contingency.

P&C Construction is doing the work.

Mr. Bailey said the new space is being referred to as the Patten Square Pedestrian Parkway. However, he said the original name of Patten Parkway will be retained because of the difficulty of changing many addresses.

Asa Engineering and Consulting, the designers, earlier said of the project, "The completed design concept centered around a re-creation of a modern-day public square in which primary, everyday, circulation could happen in the middle, flanked by kiosk spaces on either side, and canopy provided by a new dense orchard of urban trees. This layout almost triples the every day area for pedestrians, and provides a new, full space to be better utilized for special events."

