Man Killed On I-75 After Vehicle Hits Deer, Then He Is Struck By Multiple Vehicles After Re-Entering Freeway; Several Others Hurt

Friday, October 23, 2020
A man was killed in the 1000 block of I-75 north after his car struck a deer, then he was hit by multiple vehicles after re-entering the freeway.
 
Several others involved in the wreck were injured.
 
The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division on Friday responded to the multiple-vehicle crash with injuries.
 
Police said a Chevy Silverado was traveling north on I-75 near the 9.4 mile marker when it struck a deer crossing the roadway.
The 62-year-old driver 1 then pulled to the emergency lane to assess the damage to the vehicle.
 
After assessing the damage, the Silverado then re-entered Interstate 75 in the far right lane.
 
Upon re-entering the roadway, the vehicle was struck by a Toyota Corolla. This impact caused the Silverado to spin to the left toward the concrete median. As it was spinning across the roadway it was struck by several more vehicles before coming to rest in the roadway.
 
Multiple people were transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
The driver of the Silverado suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

October 24, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 23, 2020

Armed Forces Parade Rolls On Despite Pandemic

October 23, 2020

Cyrus Easley Charged With Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder In Shooting Of Devonte Hunter On Banks Road


