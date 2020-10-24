2-Alarm Fire Damages 4 Units At Golden Gateway Apartments

Four housing units were damaged by a two-alarm fire at the Golden Gateway Apartments that is believed to be connected to cooking.

It happened at 11:24 p.m. on Friday. The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to one of the apartment buildings on Grove Street.

Quint 1 saw heavy smoke coming from front of one of the bottom units when they pulled up and fire showing from the rear.

A second alarm was called due to possible entrapment.

Firefighters made an interior attack and conducted a primary search and found that the resident had already exited the structure prior to their arrival.

Units went to work getting the fire out in the apartment of origin.

All other units in the building were searched and they were all clear.

Four apartments in the building sustained damage. The other four units were not impacted.

Fire officials on the scene determined that it was a cooking fire. One firefighter is being treated for burns to his ear.

Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 14, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Green Shift), CPD, HCEMS, EPB, and Chattanooga Hamilton County Rehab were on the scene.

Squad 20, Quint 3, Quint 17 and Engine 12 also responded.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to those impacted by the fire.