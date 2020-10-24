 Saturday, October 24, 2020 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Firefighter Union President Says Many Firefighters Remain Below Federal Poverty Rate

Saturday, October 24, 2020
Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association President Jack Thompson said city officials plan to raise all city employees to above the federal poverty rate, but it will not apply to firefighters.
 
He said firefighters start out at $10.54 an hour and do not reach the poverty rate until eight years.
 
Mr.
Thompson said, "The City of Chattanooga administrators have been publicizing for the last few months that "ALL" Chattanooga City Employees currently receive more than $12.38 per hour, which is NOT true. The Federal Poverty Rate, which the City repeatedly cites, is listed as $12.60 per hour. Their current plan is to raise all City Employees' starting salary to at least that $12.60 per hour rate... EXCEPT for the Firefighters of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
"Their justification for not raising the Fire Department's starting salary to at least the Federal Poverty Rate, is that the members of the Chattanooga Fire Department are not eligible for this increase due to our work schedule and that these calculations can not apply to us. The average City of Chattanooga Employee works a 40 hour work week for approximately 2,080 hours per year. The Chattanooga Firefighter works a set 3,120 hours per year. This amounts to Firefighters working over 1,000 hours per year more than ANY other city employee and those additional hours are NOT eligible for overtime pay. In other words, they claim that because the Chattanooga Firefighters work more hours, they should be paid less for each of those hours. The City's attempt to claim that this "simple math" is irrelevant; is utterly disingenuous.
"At this time, the starting salary for a state certified Chattanooga Firefighter is only $10.54 per hour. A Chattanooga Firefighter does not reach that $12.60 per hour mark until after eight years of employment... eight years to reach the proposed starting salary of every other city employee, which is still their acknowledged Federal Poverty Rate. These Firefighters must also be trained in hazardous materials, numerous rescue disciplines and be certified Emergency Medical Technicians.
 
"There are currently more than 100 Chattanooga Firefighters that are below the City's new proposed starting wage, and the City administrators have stated that there are no plans to raise them above that level. The substantially low pay rate compared to other Fire Departments in our region is resulting in an exodus of certified Firefighters and causing staffing levels at the Chattanooga Fire Department to reach dangerously low rates, both for working Firefighters on scene and the Citizens that they have sworn to serve.
"The city has yet to respond to repeated attempts to discuss this issue."

Convicted Felon Facing Charges After He Is Found With Pistol, $26,000 Cash

Gas Leak On Dayton Boulevard Caused By Construction Mishap

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A convicted felon is facing federal charges after he was found at a Chattanooga hotel with a pistol and $26,000 cash. James Joshua "Fat Deuce" Martin, 26, is charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

A gas leak on Dayton Boulevard has prompted a high volume of 911 calls from residents in the area. Crews on the scene are in the process of fixing the leak. A construction mishap ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report



A convicted felon is facing federal charges after he was found at a Chattanooga hotel with a pistol and $26,000 cash. James Joshua "Fat Deuce" Martin, 26, is charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. Law enforcement set up surveillance at the Hilton Garden Inn on Shallowford Village Drive on Thursday in an attempt to locate Martin. After he was seen opening the ... (click for more)

A gas leak on Dayton Boulevard has prompted a high volume of 911 calls from residents in the area. Crews on the scene are in the process of fixing the leak. A construction mishap on Friday morning led to an eight-inch line being struck, releasing a copious amount of gas. This happened in the 5500 block of Dayton Boulevard next to Covenant Baptist Church. Work has ... (click for more)

The Courts' Role In Protecting Voting Rights

Nov. 3, Election Day, is right around the corner. Of course, voting is fundamental to elections. It is through voting we both give our consent to those we entrust to govern us and hold those governing us accountable. From our right to vote come many of our rights and freedoms. Every day seems to bring new stories about disputes over voting, many of which are pursued through lawsuits. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

So, The Saturday Funnies calls on “the Riddler” and tells him we want one that is not too easy yet not too hard. Here’s the reply: “You are in a bar having a drink with an old friend when he proposes a wager. "Want to play a game?" he asks. "Sure, why not?" you reply. "Ok, here's how it works. You choose three possible outcomes of a coin toss, either heads-heads-heads; or ... (click for more)

Vols Set For Showdown With 2nd-Ranked Alabama

Tennessee will look to end its two-game skid this Saturday afternoon when the Vols host SEC rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Saturday's contest between the Vols and second-ranked Crimson Tide will mark the 103 rd meeting between the two storied programs. Tickets for Saturday's game are sold out. Gates open to the public two hours prior to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. BROADCAST ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Looking Into The Story Of Former Tennessee Football Coach Bowden Wyatt

While living in Knoxville from 2005-17 as a curious fan of University of Tennessee sports history, I one time looked through some old city directories at the McClung Historical Collection library in downtown Knoxville to see where some of the old Vol football coaches had lived. I found the Fox Den neighborhood address in Farragut where 1970s-era coach Bill Battle resided when ... (click for more)


