Body Of Missing Kayaker Robert Young Is Recovered At Chickamauga Creek

Sunday, October 25, 2020

The body of a missing kayaker, Robert “DJ” Young, 26, of Rossville, was recovered just before 1 p.m. from Chickamauga Creek.

 

TWRA officers along with STARS Rescue Service, East Ridge Fire, Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police had continued searching Sunday morning.

 

Mr. Young was reported missing and his possessions were found in an overturned kayak on Chickamauga Creek on Saturday.

 

Mr. Young’s fiancée dropped him off around 9 a.m. on Saturday at the popular kayak launch at Camp Jordan. Kayakers found and reported an overturned kayak around 11 a.m. about 300 yards downstream from the launch. Mr. Young’s fiancée reported him missing in the afternoon when calls to him went directly to voicemail. Family members identified his belongings later in the day.

 

The search for Mr. Young was called off around 1 a.m. on Sunday and resumed later in the morning.

 

Water levels are lower on the creek which helps with search efforts. Water levels fluctuate between knee deep and nine feet deep along the search area.

 

Mr. Young’s body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.


Man, 24, Shot Sunday Morning On Pierce Avenue

A man, 24, was shot Sunday morning on Pierce Avenue. At approximately 7:09 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1100 Pierce Ave. on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBROCIO-REYNOSO, HIGINIO 2716 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT --- BALLARD, JAMES LAMONT 4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU --- BERNIER, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Courts' Role In Protecting Voting Rights

Nov. 3, Election Day, is right around the corner. Of course, voting is fundamental to elections. It is through voting we both give our consent to those we entrust to govern us and hold those governing us accountable. From our right to vote come many of our rights and freedoms. Every day seems to bring new stories about disputes over voting, many of which are pursued through lawsuits. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump’s $455 Billion Call

Late last fall, there was a story that got a lot of mileage and for good reason. Donald Trump’s economic trade policy of America First signaled that our President had the guts to say “enough is enough” to The Marshall Plan, which by all rights should have been discontinued about 50 years ago but was not. It enabled the countries we were eager to help following World War II to continue ... (click for more)

Sports

No. 2 Alabama Routs Tennessee At Home, 48-17

Tennessee got a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and a career-best day from freshman wide receiver Jalin Hyatt , but it wasn't enough for the Vols to keep pace in a 48-17 setback to No. 2 Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Guarantano, who had scoring passes of 38 yards to Hyatt and 27 yards to senior wide receiver Josh Palmer , finished ... (click for more)

Zeca Ends Career In CFC 1-0 Loss To Maryland Bobcats

For but a moment, it looked as if Zeca’s footballing skill would produce one last highlight in a career full of them. Standing with his back to the goal and down 1-0 to the Maryland Bobcats, the Chattanooga Football Club’s captain located the ball, flipped backwards, and took a bicycle kick. A storybook ending was being written in front of the Finley Stadium crowd who could not ... (click for more)


