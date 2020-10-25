Body Of Missing Kayaker Robert Young Is Recovered At Chickamauga Creek

The body of a missing kayaker, Robert “DJ” Young, 26, of Rossville, was recovered just before 1 p.m. from Chickamauga Creek.

TWRA officers along with STARS Rescue Service, East Ridge Fire, Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police had continued searching Sunday morning.

Mr. Young was reported missing and his possessions were found in an overturned kayak on Chickamauga Creek on Saturday.

Mr. Young’s fiancée dropped him off around 9 a.m. on Saturday at the popular kayak launch at Camp Jordan. Kayakers found and reported an overturned kayak around 11 a.m. about 300 yards downstream from the launch. Mr. Young’s fiancée reported him missing in the afternoon when calls to him went directly to voicemail. Family members identified his belongings later in the day.



The search for Mr. Young was called off around 1 a.m. on Sunday and resumed later in the morning.

Water levels are lower on the creek which helps with search efforts. Water levels fluctuate between knee deep and nine feet deep along the search area.

Mr. Young’s body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

