Police Blotter: Marijuana Rising From Downstairs Neighbor; Woman With Large Knife Turns Out To Be A Landscaper

Police responded to a vandalism report on Hardy Street. A man said that both of his vehicles had been damaged at unknown times. He said that his Chevrolet truck had sugar put into the gas tank. The man had already removed the gas tank from the vehicle and showed the officer the sugar in the tank. The man also said that the roof of his other truck, a GMC Sierra, had been struck by a bullet. The officer observed the hole in the roof of the vehicle and could see that the projectile was still stuck inside the roof of the truck.The man said that he had no idea when this happened and he just realized it a couple days ago. It appeared that the bullet hole had been there for some time due to the fact that there were small amounts of rust visible around the hole. The man also said his wife has been receiving calls from unknown parties telling her that she needs to stop working because of COVID. The wife said that she does not know these people.* * *Police were called to an apartment on Tunnel Boulevard where a woman was complaining that she is having a problem with marijuana smoke coming up from the vents in the building and getting into her room. She said she believes it is her neighbor, but cannot say for certain. The woman asked police what could be done. Police told her to contact property management and make them aware of the situation. She said she would.* * *Police were called to a verbal disorder at the Wendy's on Bonny Oaks Drive. A man was in his vehicle refusing to move out of the drive through lane. The man said he was on the phone with Wendy's corporate complaint line due to "refusal to be served." Police directed the man to park his vehicle out of the drive through line. Police then spoke with an employee at the restaurant who said that the man was not refused service, but he was unable to be served due to a shift change. Wendy's employees said that they did not wish to trespass the man from the premises. The man left without issue.* * *Police were called to Mimosa Circle where a man said that he believes there are people out to get him. The man said it started with an email from an old co-worker who was stating his grievances with former President Barack Obama. The man said that he took the email as threatening, even though there was no direct threats made to him or about the former president. The man went on to say that he believes people are watching his house and asked to be added to the Watch List. Police complied with that request.* * *An anonymous caller reported that a woman walking a dog on N. Access Road had pulled a large knife out while she drove by her. When police made contact with the woman, she said she and her friend were walking her dog to McKamey's Animal shelter to talk about surrendering her dog. She said she was carrying the large knife due to working in landscaping and she was handing it to her friend because she didn't know the shelter's policy on animals. She said she wasn't waving it at anyone.* * *Police were called to a house on S. Orchard Knob Avenue where a woman said that her boyfriend arrived home and was upset that his dinner was cold. She said he started a verbal disorder and caused a scene, waking up other people in the house. Police spoke with the man who said he was going to go stay with his brother for the night, and then he left the scene.* * *A woman on Sunbeam Avenue called police and said her husband had been drinking and was in their yard knocking on the windows, keeping her awake. Since the man had not been violent, police instructed him to stay inside and go to sleep, to which he agreed.* * *Police were called to the Sleep Inn on Shallowford Village Drive. An employee told police that an unknown Black female wearing a red shirt and white pants who was not a guest at the hotel entered the lobby to use the restroom. The hotel restrooms displayed signs stating "out of order." The unknown female relieved herself outside of the female restroom in the corner of the hallway. The female then left on foot in the direction of McCutcheon Road. Hotel staff had cleaned the majority of the urine before police arrived. Police searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the woman.