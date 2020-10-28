Flash Flood Watch Goes In Effect As Heavy Rains Continue; Hamilton County, Cleveland Schools On 2-Hour Delay' Georgia NW To Close Campuses

A flash flood watch goes into effect beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) and continuing through Thursday afternoon as heavy downpours continue.

Hamilton County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Thursday due to Tropical Storm Zeta forecasted to be in the area until 8 a.m.

School officials said, "The high winds and heavy rains associated with the storm system could impact power lines, trees, and local road conditions. We will contact you in the morning should any possible damage affect roads and warrant additional action. HCS at Home students will follow their home school’s schedule. All School-aged Child Care locations will open tomorrow morning at 7 a.m."

Cleveland City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to forecasted

inclement weather. Officials said, "We will re-evaluate weather and road conditions in the morning and make an update, if needed."

Due to the anticipation of severe weather, all campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will be closed on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said, "Rain will become heavy tonight as Zeta moves across the region. A flash flood watch continues for tonight into early Thursday afternoon. Also, strong winds are likely in the Tennessee and North Carolina mountains and adjacent foothills, as well as lower elevations of North Carolina, Southeast Tennessee, and the southern plateau late tonight into Thursday morning with gusts exceeding 40 mph in the lower elevations and up to 60 mph in the higher elevations.

"The flooding and wind threats will quickly diminish by early Thursday afternoon."