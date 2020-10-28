Flash Flood Watch Goes In Effect As Heavy Rains Continue; Hamilton County, Cleveland Schools On 2-Hour Delay' Georgia NW To Close Campuses

 Wednesday, October 28, 2020 75.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

A flash flood watch goes into effect beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) and continuing through Thursday afternoon as heavy downpours continue.

Hamilton County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Thursday due to Tropical Storm Zeta forecasted to be in the area until 8 a.m.

School officials said, "The high winds and heavy rains associated with the storm system could impact power lines, trees, and local road conditions. We will contact you in the morning should any possible damage affect roads and warrant additional action.  HCS at Home students will follow their home school’s schedule.  All School-aged Child Care locations will open tomorrow morning at 7 a.m." 

Cleveland City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to forecasted
inclement weather. Officials said, "We will re-evaluate weather and road conditions in the morning and make an update, if needed."

Due to the anticipation of severe weather, all campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will be closed on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said, "Rain will become heavy tonight as Zeta moves across the region. A flash flood watch continues for tonight into early Thursday afternoon. Also, strong winds are likely in the Tennessee and North Carolina mountains and adjacent foothills, as well as lower elevations of North Carolina, Southeast Tennessee, and the southern plateau late tonight into Thursday morning with gusts exceeding 40 mph in the lower elevations and up to 60 mph in the higher elevations.

"The flooding and wind threats will quickly diminish by early Thursday afternoon."


IDB Asked To Approve $4 Million "East Chattanooga Rising" TIF At Former Harriet Tubman Site

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Opinion

Voting Lines Are Too Long

I’ve tried three times this week to vote at the Collegedale early voting place. Each time I’ve been there, the line was not only around the building, but it stretched at least another block (or two) into the adjacent parking lot. I realize that it is easy for someone like me to criticize the ones running the election, but I feel criticism is deserved in this case. If they cared ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Bunch Of Hogwash

There are those who fault Donald Trump for the unkind divisiveness that is “the second plague” roiling the United States right now. But did you notice that when the brilliant Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the Senate to become our newest Supreme Court Justice, the entirety of “those” Democrat Senators voted against her? I tend to believe many who voted ‘no’ would actually support ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


