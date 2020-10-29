Emergency Road Closures Announced Due To Flooding

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation has announced the following locations are closed or are have lane closures due to flooding:



• 3400 Brannon Ave.;

• 2008 Dodson Ave.;

• 827 Lower Mill Road;

• 776 Mountain Creek Road;

• 1700 Polk St;

• 3200 Amnicola Hwy. at Stuart Street;

• E 19th at Washington Street; and

• 600 E 19th St.



These are the known flooding locations as of 10 a.m.



"Please report flooded locations by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 423-643-6311; or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525," officials said. "Remember, never attempt to cross flooded roads."



View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to flooding or construction.