November 10, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Enjoying one of the most colorful falls in many years, Cathy Whiitier brought back this sample from a trip to scenic Pigeon Mountain - a spur off Lookout Mountain.
Hamilton County Sheriff Office’s Fugitive Division detectives apprehended Robert Travis Olskey, 32, and took him back into custody, after he had escaped custody from the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday at approximately 9:21 a.m.
Olskey was previously booked into the Hamilton County Jail on non-violent charges of DUI and drug paraphernalia. He will be facing an additional charge
Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat.
We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy.
Rodney Strong
Chair
Hamilton
In 2019 the wackos in Oregon banned drinking straws, claiming those plastic 12-inchers were clogging up the Pacific Ocean. So, in somewhat of an evil paradox, the druggies are now racing around like lost sheep after the progressives on The Left Coast just legalized cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine and other hard drugs. "Without straws, how are we gonna' snort a line of blow?"
The reeling Tennessee Vols lost their fourth straight in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Arkansas had a big third quarter to win 24-13.
Tennessee, playing Arkansas for the first time since 2015, scored a field goal in the first quarter and a TD and field goal in the second to lead 13-0 at halftime.
The field goal came on the opening drive with Brent Cimaglia nailing
Kobe Bryant changed the game of basketball thanks to his innate ability and undeniable work ethic. For nearly a quarter-century, Bryant also reshaped the basketball sneaker world. In Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020) , everything from the technology to the marketing campaigns of his sneakers is examined and woven into the story of Bryant's incredible career.

In this
In this ... (click for more)