County Clerk Bill Knowles Says Vehicle Emissions Law Repeal Is Not Yet Effective

County Clerk Bill Knowles reported his office continues to receive inquiries regarding the status of the vehicle emissions repeal law. Although Centers for Disease Control protective measures are in place, the COVID-19 virus has motorists expressing apprehension when following state requirements to title/renew a motor vehicle.

County Clerk Knowles said, “In 2018 the Legislature led by Senator Bo Watson and Rep. Mike Carter repealed the emissions requirement, and the action was forwarded to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and then to the Federal Environmental Protection Agency for final review and action. At that time it was anticipated it could take as little as 12-18 months before the repeal would become effective. A final decision has not been issued.”



