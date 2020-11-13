 Friday, November 13, 2020 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Industrial Accident Injures 5 At Wacker Polysilicon Plant

Friday, November 13, 2020

Five people were injured on Friday morning in an accident at the Wacker Polysilicon plant in Charleston. The call came at 10:08 a.m.

Bradley County Emergency Management Director Troy Spence said, “Wacker had an industrial incident with five contractors injuries. There is no leak and no chemicals are leaving the site.”

Two patients were taken to Tennova and three patients were transported by air medical. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Involved in the response were Wacker Fire, Bradley County Fire and Rescue, Bradley County EMS, Bradley County EMA, Bradley County Sheriffs Office, AMR from McMinn County.


November 13, 2020

Walker County Assessors Office Closed To The Public Until Nov. 23 Due To COVID

November 13, 2020

Residents Near Camp Jordan Oppose New Soccer Fields; East Ridge Christmas Parade Canceled

November 13, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


T he Walker County Assessors office in Rock Spring has closed to the public following a positive case of COVID-19 at this location. The office will be deep cleaned before reopening to the ... (click for more)

The city of East Ridge is planning to build additional soccer fields at Camp Jordan and residents living on Jordan Run Road in the neighborhood that adjoins the new fields came to the city council ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKHTAB, MAIYA ELYN 2648 BLYTHE RD SOUTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Walker County Assessors Office Closed To The Public Until Nov. 23 Due To COVID

T he Walker County Assessors office in Rock Spring has closed to the public following a positive case of COVID-19 at this location. The office will be deep cleaned before reopening to the public on Nov. 23. A handful of team members will return to work on Monday , to answer phone calls at 706 638-4823 and e-mails sent to assessorsoffice@walkerga.us , so messages can be forwarded ... (click for more)

Residents Near Camp Jordan Oppose New Soccer Fields; East Ridge Christmas Parade Canceled

The city of East Ridge is planning to build additional soccer fields at Camp Jordan and residents living on Jordan Run Road in the neighborhood that adjoins the new fields came to the city council meeting Thursday night in opposition. A half dozen spoke out telling the council members of their concerns. The fear that having soccer fields as close as 100 feet from their homes, back ... (click for more)

Opinion

Clifford Kirk And Rick Smith - 2 Great Coaches - And Response

These two coaches touched many lives. One, Coach Kirk, coached softball and taught many a young man how to read a tape measure and how to cut out the line or leave it. The other, Rick Smith, guided many a teacher, principal and student down the path of education. These two people were responsible for leading young people in their schooling and athletic success. I think these ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Valor At 18

Just over 400 years ago, in The Year of Our Lord, 1711, to be more precise, the still-popular phrase, ‘To err is human; to forgive, divine,’ was borne. It was in a poem written by the English wordsmith Alexander Pope titled “An Essay on Criticism, Part II,” and suffice it to say that the author explains that, while we all make mistakes, we should aspire to do as God does and show ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky WBB Head Coach Matthew Mitchell Announces Retirement

Matthew Mitchell, the winningest head coach in Kentucky women’s basketball history with over 300 wins, announced Thursday that he has retired from coaching , thus resigning as head coach of the Wildcats. UK director of athletics Mitch Barnhart has named associate head coach Kyra Elzy as interim head coach, effective immediately. Mitchell retires with a career record of 333-162, ... (click for more)

Vol Fans, When Will It Be "Our Year" Again?

In The Great Gatsby, Gatsby has his green light. He sees that green light every night and he wants to capture it. Gatsby’s green light is Daisy and he ends up getting his chance but he fumbles the ball and loses Daisy. As a religious Vols fan, I know exactly how Gatsby feels. Vols fans want to get to their green light which is the national title, but they always fumble the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors