Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 9-15:

CHATMAN-STEVENSON BRUCE MONROE B/M 37 **** OFFICER CAREATHERS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

HARTLINE JAMES DAKOTA W/M 27 **** OFFICER BETHUNE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, EXPIRED TAG

LONG DAVID BRIAN W/M 37 **** OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY

ASHER JOHN DAVID W/M 43 **** GRREN HOLD FOR COURT

JONES BRANDON MICHAEL W/M 36 **** OFFICER GALYON POSS OF METH, POSS OF MARIJ.

LESS OZ, PROBATION (F)

WYRICK JOHN ALAN W/M 36 **** OFFICER GALYON POSS OF METH, POSS OF MARIJ. LESS OZ.

SHAHAN BRANDY LASHAY W/M 27 **** OFFICER GALYON TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, OBSTRUCTION OF LEO (M), GIVING FALSE NAME, DOB TO LEO

ROSARIO WALTER ALESANERO H/M 29 **** OFFICER COOK SIMPLE BATTERY

LAWERANCE SAMANTHA JEAN W/F 29 **** OFFICER HINCH PROBATION (F)

YOUNG JAMES EDWARD W/M 25 **** OFFICER CLARK PROBATION (F)

MENDOZA SANTAMARIA MARCO-ANTONIO H/M 38 **** OFFICER AGREDANO DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, IMPEDING FLOW OF TRAFFIC

HAYES JAMES ALLEN W/M 36 **** OFFICER KIRBY FVA

SILVERS JAMES RICHARD W/M 44 **** PROBATION (F)

MCDANIEL JAMES LEE W/M 38 **** OFFICER DUNN SIMPLE BATTERY

WHITE LEDERIAL SHANE W/M 30 **** OFFICER SCARBROUGH POSS OF METH, POSS OF MARIJ. LESS OZ

EGYPT MELVIN LEE W/M 53 **** OFFICER MILLER FTA (F), BOND SURRENDER

PETET NAKOTA LUKE W/M 28 **** OFFICER STEELE POSS OF MARIJ WITH INTENT, POSS OF MARIJ. MORE THAN OZ.

SMITH BECKY LEONA W/F 38 **** OFFICER PERRY POSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

JUV JUV JUV W/M ** **** OFFICER GILBREATH WARRANT

LOPEZ JUAN JOSE H/M 33 **** OFFICER CLARK DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF BLUE LIGHTS

FLETCHER KELLY EUGENE W/M 34 OFFICER BROOME FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

JOHNSON ABRAHAM DENVER W/M 36 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

FORD PAMELA KAY W/F 28 OFFICER WOOTEN DUI – DRUGS, IMPROPER STOPPING ON ROADWAY, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

SHARP CHRISTOPHER DALE W/M 34 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

MCALLISTER RICHARD ALLEN W/M 62 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

THOMPSON KEISHA LEAH W/F 40 OFFICER BROOME PUBLIC INDECENCY – MISD, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCALLISTER RICHARD ALLEN W/M 62 OFFICER JONES BACK FROM THE HOSPITAL

TARPKIN PATRICK TERRELL B/M 26 OFFICER THOMASON CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FVA

BELL GAIGE AUSTIN W/M 22 OFFICER JONES POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

YOUNG ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 23 OFFICER JONES POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

WHEELER MALACHAI ANGLEO B/M 19 **** OFFICER GILLELAND POSS METH

MULL CHARLES PATRICK W/M 26 **** OFFICER SIMPSON THEFT BY TAKING (M)

BURDEN CRYSTAL LYNN W/F 43 **** OFFICER YOUNG BURGLARY (F)

GENTRY WILLIAM PATRICK W/M 50 **** OFFICER YOUNG FTA (F)

LANE CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIOUS W/M 25 **** OFFICER MILLER FLEEING AND ATTEMPTING ELUDE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, FAIL TO STOP AT RED LIGHT, RECKLESS DRIVING

DOWNEY HELEN PEARL W/F 67 ***** OFFICER WALTHOUR DUI

RODRIGUEZ QUINN MILES W/M 37 **** OFFICER HIGGINS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

VEAL RONALD BRENT W/M 37 **** OFFICER BALLARD DUI, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

SMITH LISA ANN W/F 59 **** OFFICER BALLARD DUI

SMITH TIMOTHY WADE W/M 46 **** OFFICER REYNOLDS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, POSS OF METH, PROBATION (M)

ENGLAND JONATHAN BRETT W/M 36 **** ***** BOND SURRENDER

WOFFORD KEVIN DARNEZ B/M 32 **** OFFICER SPROUSE THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING, PUBLIC INDECENCY

WOFFORD KEVIN DARNEZ B/M 32 **** OFFICER COOK CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BOLES MARY LAUREN-DANIELLE W/F 28 **** OFFICER EVANS DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

STEAWART MICHAEL NEAL W/M 34 **** OFFICER EVANS DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OBEDIENCE TO TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

PICHARDO EDGAR EMMANUEL H/M 17 **** OFFICER FOUTS DUI UNDERAGE OF 21, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CROPPER BRANDON CODY W/M 31 **** SELF WEEKENDER