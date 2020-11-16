 Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Dalton, Ga., Officials - Citing 970 New COVID Cases In 2 Weeks - Urges Citizens To Wear Masks, Keep Safe Distances

Monday, November 16, 2020

Dalton, Ga., officials - citing 970 new coronavirus cases in two weeks - is urging citizens to wear masks and keep safe distances from others.

 

Mayor David Pennington, at the opening of the City Council meeting on Monday night, read this statement:

 

It is very important that the people of Dalton and the greater northwest Georgia region realize that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

We all still need to take steps to protect ourselves and others from the virus. Those actions include, but are not limited to, wearing masks or facial coverings over the nose and mouth when in public places, keeping a minimum safe distance of six feet from other people, avoiding large gatherings, and frequently washing hands and sanitizing surfaces.

 

In late August, this council debated enacting a mask mandate for the City of Dalton. Our discussion determined that the confines of Governor Kemp’s executive order allowing local governments to take such action – namely the numerous exceptions that would prevent those measures from being enforced – defeated the purpose of such an order. Instead, we strongly encouraged the people of Dalton to wear masks when in public and to maintain their social distance. We’re underlining that again tonight – it is very important for public health to wear masks. We did enact a mask mandate for visitors to all city buildings and facilities, and we continue to uphold that order. And local businesses can require the use of masks on their premises and we will uphold those requirements as well. 

 

We are seeing signs of a resurgence of the virus in our area. We recently received a report on virus testing in our area from the DEO clinic that indicated high positive rate in our community. Whitfield County is currently one of only two dark red counties on the state department of health’s COVID tracking map with more than 970 new cases in the past two weeks. We’re seeing serious illnesses in our area as a result, with hospitalizations and ICU admissions. This is not a time to let our guard down. This council is getting regular updates on the situation from local and state public health officials and we will take action if necessary. We do not want to see Dalton, Whitfield County, or the State of Georgia ending up back in a situation where lockdowns are again necessary to stop the virus. The impact on the local and regional economy would be devastating. We’re monitoring the situation daily.

 

So, please, we urge the people of Dalton to take this seriously and wear your masks and keep your social distancing up. This isn’t a political issue – it’s about public health and keeping our economic recovery going.

 


November 16, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 16, 2020

Wallace A. Smith Elementary Doing It Right On Student Equity, School Board Is Told

November 16, 2020

Dalton, Ga., Officials - Citing 970 New COVID Cases In 2 Weeks - Urges Citizens To Wear Masks, Keep Safe Distances


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRIDGEMAN, LERVELO 4129 Quinn Adams St Chattanooga, 37410 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED CHILD ... (click for more)

Wallace A. Smith Elementary is doing it right in the area of student equity, members of the Hamilton County School Board were told on Monday night. In a session at Hillcrest Elementary, the ... (click for more)

Dalton, Ga., officials - citing 970 new coronavirus cases in two weeks - is urging citizens to wear masks and keep safe distances from others. Mayor David Pennington, at the opening of ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRIDGEMAN, LERVELO 4129 Quinn Adams St Chattanooga, 37410 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT --- BRUCE, BRITTANY NASHA 2004 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY CONTRABAND IN PENAL ... (click for more)

Wallace A. Smith Elementary Doing It Right On Student Equity, School Board Is Told

Wallace A. Smith Elementary is doing it right in the area of student equity, members of the Hamilton County School Board were told on Monday night. In a session at Hillcrest Elementary, the board members spoke about various ways they could improve academic performance. On graphs and charts shown throughout the meeting, it was shown that while minority students and/or economically ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden's Dance With Fate

This is back several years ago – more like six or seven – when I was talking to my son, Andrew, and he mentioned in an off-handed way that he would soon be escorting then-vice president Joe Biden to the Middle East for a week. At the time Andrew was something like a Deputy Secretary or whatever at the Department of Defense in the Pentagon and I have always been carefully courteous ... (click for more)

Sports

Owens Almost Laps Crowded Field At Bulls Gap; Madden Wins At Magnolia Motor Speedway

Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap between Knoxville and Bristol hosted the biggest-ever 604/Crate Late Model race in the state's history on Saturday night as over 60 race teams competed for the $15,000 prize. The "Newport Nightmare" Jimmy Owens, fresh off his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model championship season, was the best of the best at what most consider his home track, where he rose ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: COVID And The Future Of Sports

More than 10.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and overnight, a new record of 150,000 new infections were reported. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died from the virus since March, and now the death toll is almost a thousand people per day in our country. All this while the current administration has done absolutely nothing to ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors