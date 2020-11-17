3 Arrested In Dade County On Methamphetamine Charges

Three people were arrested in Dade County on Nov. 12 after 55 grams of methamphetamine were seized from a routine traffic stop.

A car was stopped on I-24 after improperly changing lanes. During the traffic stop, officers discovered the large amount of methamphetamine, a firearm, digital scales, and marijuana.

Jennifer Bolton, 39, of Whitwell, Matthew Bragg, 32, of Sequatchie, and Raymond McCollum, 54, of Sequatchie were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during a felony.

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross said, "Minor traffic violations do reveal further criminal activities. My deputies work hard to stop these drugs from entering our county."