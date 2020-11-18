Whitfield County Commissioner Roger Crossen Dies After Battle With COVID-19

Roger Crossen, who has served on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners since 2015, has died after a battle with coronavirus.

The Dalton native was a 1970 graduate of North Whitfield High School.

He was in the U.S. Army for eight years after attending Dalton Junior College. He later gained a degree in business management through the University of Maryland under the G.I. Bill.

Commissioner Crossen joined the Whitfield County Recreation Department in 1985 and served as its director from 1991 to 2008. He later was employed at Coahulla Creek High School.

He had no opposition for commission races in 2014 and 2018.