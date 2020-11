Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACOSTA CUIN, JONNATHAN S

2623 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

BIRO, ANDREW

5916 THURMAN LN HIXSON, 373432883

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

---

BROWN, XAVIER P

3408 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUCK, COURTNEY PAIGE

708 OAK TREE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (6.5 GRAMS)

SPEEDING

---

CAMPOS, CHASITY DAWN

7225 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CARDENAS, ANTHONY AMBROSE

1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213105

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

CLARK, MARK A

160 DOGWOOD LN WHITWELL, 373976253

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

CLARK, MICHAEL EDWARD

7707 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

DUNNE, THOMAS JOSEPH

6505 OLD FERRY LANDING HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

EBERHARDT, DEVIN LAVAR

3812 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

EWING, JASON ANDREW

9051 WOOTEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION INIITIATING MANUFACTUR OF

---

FROST, CHRISTOPHER

1700 PARSON CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GATLIN, NICHOLAS

7573 PASSPORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

FELONY EVADING ARREST

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN8709 HIDDEN BRANCHES RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GREEN, RONALD LEE203 DOVER ROAD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRIDER, LINDSEY5603 GEORGETOWN RD CLWVWLND, 37312Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER 1000---HANEY, TYLER BLAKE6483 HOLDER CEMETARY RD WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HARVEY, ANTHONY EUGENE6234 PERIMETER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---HAZELRAY, TORRENCE DEVALE26 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIGHTOWER, CALVIN C1829 TUNNEL BLVD SOUTH CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HILL, AUDRON J1406 SHAWHAN TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE107 PINE FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, LAUREN8850 MIDSOUTH DR APT A1802 OLIVE BRANCH, 38654Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: UTCAGGRAVATED ARSONVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---KAZY, CHELSEA MARIAH2251 LAURAL HILLS DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR---KEETON, WALTER ELLIOTT6 GEORGIA CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)---LEE, ARVIE BELL2609 OAK ST APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---LEWIS, KACY DEON1230 GADD RD.APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEWIS, KEARAKONLY ASHLEY3905 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113133Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPEEDING---LOUVIER, CHARLES AVERY138 BRENTLY WOODS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---MARTIN, CHANCE N4727 MINK PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162615Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000---MCCAMEY, MARCUS CAMERON5508 BELAIR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $500---MCCLAIN, DELANEY803 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCCLAIN, SHERRY ANN700 NORTH ALLEN BROOKE AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---MCDANIEL, ANTAVION523 WOODCROFT DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCINTOSH, TINA ANN3511 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MENDINA HERNANDEZ, JOSEAge at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL3517 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---OWENS, VICTOR MAURICE2800 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REID, ISZIAH THOMAS2904 2ND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SCHOATE, JASON STEVEN6853 STANDIFER GAPP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHACKLEFORD, DONESHA ROCHELLE1788 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON1814 FANCES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---WILKERSON, DERRICK5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARREST---WILLIAMS, JORDAN A6275 FAIRVIEW RD. HIXSON, 373433416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WILLIAMS, TERRI M1202 BRUIN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE6938 ETHAN TRAIL HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ZACHARIE, FLOYD5016 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)