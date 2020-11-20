Dequan Malik Green Charged In Shooting, Robbery At Brainerd Road Motel 6

A suspect in a Brainerd shooting is now in custody.

On Nov. 6, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot report at the Motel 6 on Brainerd Road. Police found the victim lying on the bed in room 207, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

The victim said he let his friend in the room, and that there were two other men who entered with guns. The victim said he fought with the suspects before he was shot once, with another shot missing him. Police said they found two shell casings on the floor, as well as dreadlocks that had been ripped out.

A witness said the suspects had them at gunpoint, and then ran from the room and into a white Chevy Impala after shots were fired. The victim said he believed it was a robbery. The victim was taken to Erlanger Hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Security footage showed Dequan Malik Green, 22, was driving the vehicle as it sped away. He matched the description of the man who hit the victim in the back of the head with a pistol. Police said Green is a member of the Rollin 100 Crips gang.

On Friday morning, Green was taken into custody. He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon as a felon, and especially aggravated robbery.