Tennessee Has 4,355 New COVID Cases, 9 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 162 New COVID Cases And No New Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 335,887 on Saturday with 4,355 new cases. There have been 9 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,211, said state Health Department officials.Hamilton County had 162 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The new total is 16,331.There were no more deaths from the virus in the county on Friday, leaving the toll at 134.The state currently has 2,060 people hospitalized from the virus, 29 more than on Friday.There have been 291,819 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (87 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.243 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,135 cases, up 2; 5 deathsBradley County: 4,712 cases, up 63; 33 deathsGrundy County: 727 cases, up 7; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,022 cases, up 8; 16 deathsMeigs County: 455 cases, up 12; 12 deathsPolk County: 619 cases, up 5; 14 deathsRhea County: 1,525 cases, up 27; 29 deathsSequatchie County: 487 cases, up 3; 5 deaths