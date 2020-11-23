Woman, 29, Shot And Critically Injured Sunday Evening On East 13th Street

A woman was shot and critically injured Sunday evening on East 13th Street.
At approximately 7:26 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 847 East Main Street on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a victim or a crime scene.
A short time later officers were notified by dispatch that a local hospital was calling to report a gunshot victim had just arrived. Patrol responded to that location and were able to confirm the party was the victim of the original call and that she was suffering from a life-threatening injury. Officers were told that the incident location was somewhere in the 1100 block of E 13th Street.
Officers responded to that area and were able to locate the incident location and secured the scene.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.