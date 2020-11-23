Woman, 29, Shot And Critically Injured Sunday Evening On East 13th Street

A woman was shot and critically injured Sunday evening on East 13th Street.

At approximately 7:26 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 847 East Main Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a victim or a crime scene.

A short time later officers were notified by dispatch that a local hospital was calling to report a gunshot victim had just arrived. Patrol responded to that location and were able to confirm the party was the victim of the original call and that she was suffering from a life-threatening injury. Officers were told that the incident location was somewhere in the 1100 block of E 13th Street.

Officers responded to that area and were able to locate the incident location and secured the scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.