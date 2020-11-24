November 24, 2020
A fence company owner in Hixson has been arrested for car burglary and resisting arrest.
Late on Saturday night, law enforcement saw and approached a vehicle reported as stolen located in ... (click for more)
A man suspected of chasing people with a knife is facing criminal charges.
On Thursday, police responded to an aggravated assault on E. 11th Street. Police were notified of what had happened ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point.
Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga.
Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)
Here we are, two days this side of Thanksgiving, and to read or watch the news, there ain’t a lot of things going on around us where gratitude, and the art of sincere thanks, are most prominent in our view. As a matter of fact, it may be that never has it been as lacking. Monday afternoon I watched a video on the news channels that showed New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his ... (click for more)
Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going.
Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)
Southeastern Conference media have tabbed University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and projected the Wildcats to finish third in the league standings.
Earlier this week, league coaches also named Howard the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and picked UK to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, ... (click for more)