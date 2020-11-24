 Tuesday, November 24, 2020 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Open Space Director Asks City Council OK To Proceed With Skatepark At Riverwalk Despite County Opposition

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

City Open Spaces Director Travis Kazmierzak is asking the City Council to support his plan to build a new $1.8 million Skate Park at the Tennessee Riverwalk, though the county opposes the idea.

Mr. Kazmierzak said the Riverwalk is the top choice by far by skateboarders for the facility.

He said the location is an open field next to Chattanooga State. He said the field is seldom used.

Mr. Kazmierzak said when he discussed that site with County Parks Director Tom Lamb, he asked him to explore four other Riverwalk locations instead. He said Mr. Lamb said the county had plans to put the field into use.

The county has long operated the section of the Riverwalk near Amnicola Highway.

Mr. Kazmierzak said he then explored the other sites and focused on Riverpoint near South Chickamauga Creek at Lost Mound Driver.

However, he said he was then asked by Mr. Lamb to meet with his boss, Lee Norris, county general services administrator. He said Mr. Norris eventually declined to meet with him, after passing on that the Riverwalk was designed for passive use and was not an appropriate location for a Skate Park.

Mr. Kazmierzak said he refocused on the initial location by Chattanooga State after learning that it is owned by the city alone and is not jointly owned with the county.

He said the site has parking available as well as restrooms.

A problem with the Skate Park built 20 years ago by the city next to Finley Stadium is that there is a charge of $10 to $15 to park when there are events going on at the stadium or pavilion, he said.

The City Council was told that the city is ready to seek proposals for designing the new Skate Park. That is estimated to cost $250,000. It would take 6-7 months to design it. 

Mr. Kazmierzak said the design process has been awaiting site selection because there is a desire to design for the specific site.

He said 14 sites in all were considered.

Mr. Kazmierzak said the facility would also be designed for use by rollerskaters. He said skateboarding is a popular sport and is now a part of the Olympics. He said studies show that keeping young people active helps keep them out of trouble.

The planning money has been approved, but not the construction funds.

Councilman Jerry Mitchell, who built the original Skate Park when he was city recreation director, asked Mr. Kazmierzak if he had further explored the reasons why "our partners of 35 years on the Riverwalk" were in opposition. Mr. Kazmierzak said Mr. Norris cited the original purpose of the Riverwalk as being passive activity. Mr. Kazmierzak said he looked at the original language and it referred to both active and passive.

Councilman Mitchell, while praising the work in pushing for a New Skate Park, said initial Riverpark funders had wanted assurance that it be passive use. 


November 24, 2020

Georgia Has 12 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,452 New Cases

November 24, 2020

Governor Lee Announces Reemployment Act To Support Tennessee National Guard

November 24, 2020

Owner Of Hixson Fence Company Facing Charges Of Auto Burglary, Resisting Arrest


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,648. There were 2,452 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the first bill of his administration’s legislative package for the 2021 General Assembly. The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will ... (click for more)

A fence company owner in Hixson has been arrested for car burglary and resisting arrest. Late on Saturday night, law enforcement saw and approached a vehicle reported as stolen located in ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 12 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,452 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,648. There were 2,452 new cases as that total reached 408,644 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 34,268, up 185 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,939 cases, up 18; 29 deaths; 97 ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Announces Reemployment Act To Support Tennessee National Guard

Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the first bill of his administration’s legislative package for the 2021 General Assembly. The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will provide reemployment protections to Tennessee National Guard service members who are called to state active duty. “ Over the coming weeks, we will be offering a preview of policy proposals ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Consider The Big Picture

Here we are, two days this side of Thanksgiving, and to read or watch the news, there ain’t a lot of things going on around us where gratitude, and the art of sincere thanks, are most prominent in our view. As a matter of fact, it may be that never has it been as lacking. Monday afternoon I watched a video on the news channels that showed New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Being Thankful In 2020

Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives. I am thankful for my family, as always. I've prayed since day one of the coronavirus pandemic ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors