 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 59.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Tennessee’s Physicians Release “Prescription Against COVID-19”

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

As warnings against holiday travel and gatherings reach a fever pitch for Thanksgiving, the state’s advocacy group for physicians has issued a comprehensive public service campaign to help Tennesseans stay healthy and safe over the next several months. The physician members of the Tennessee Medical Association are urging a refrain from immediate travel and the immediate adoption of its “Prescription Against COVID-19”.

“We’re in for a long holiday season unlike any other from Thanksgiving to Christmas, and New Years to the Super Bowl,” said Dr. Kevin Smith, president of the 9,500-member Tennessee Medical Association which serves the state’s physicians.

“While masks and ‘social distancing’ have been prominent messages about COVID-19, we need our patients to understand this virus requires extra precautions,” Dr. Smith said. “Our six-point ‘Prescription Against COVID’ includes more of the best practices that can help keep you and your family safe.”

The six-message, multi-media campaign is available to news organizations, healthcare partners and other health networks who wish to promote it across the state. The campaign includes social media graphics, printable in-clinic posters and flyers, and a 30-second video produced in conjunction with the American Medical Association. The statewide “Prescription Against COVID” urges the following health protocols:

 Wear a Face Mask. When in public, use a proper fitting face mask that fully covers your mouth and nose. Do not touch your face, particularly your eyes, nose or mouth, as these are main avenues of virus transmission.

 Wash Your Hands. Frequently wash your hands and practice advanced hygiene (such as covering coughs and sneezes), particularly after contacting something another person may have touched; it is generally good practice to have hand sanitizer available, but not as a replacement to hand washing.

 Keep Your Distance. Physically distance from anyone by at least six feet to reduce the chance of viral spread. If you are near others outside your immediate family for any period of time, wear a face mask, open windows and doors for ventilation, or meet outside entirely. 

 Get Your Flu Shot. We’ve never had a major pandemic at full capacity as we approached a normal flu and cold season. A flu shot can protect yourself against at least one illness and increase your odds of staying well. These are readily available from healthcare providers, including pharmacies, clinics and physicians, and we urge all Tennesseans to get one now;

 Get the COVID Vaccination When Available. When a COVID 19 vaccine becomes available, don’t delay getting one for you and your loved ones. If you have concerns, speak with your physician.

 Create a COVID Code of Conduct. We advise all families, individuals and members of any community (schools, churches, neighborhoods, etc.) to agree on what is acceptable behavior, and who you will or won’t associate with based on their own COVID-related behavior. This includes agreements on what events, activities and locations you will all avoid in order to stay safe together.

“Our role as physicians is to examine, diagnose, treat and advise our patients statewide,” Smith said. “With COVID-19, as with other serious medical illnesses, our remedy is safety-tested and science-based. We’re putting confidence in our fellow Tennesseans to heed our simple prescription.”

The Tennessee Medical Association also maintains a robust Coronavirus Disease Resource Center online, with color-coded case prevalence maps specific to Tennessee, a running summary of Gov. Lee’s Executive Orders, and weekly news updates from across the state, all specific to COVID-19.


November 25, 2020

Health Department Provides Guidance For People Who Wait For Test Results, Test Positive, Or Learn They Are A Close Contact

November 25, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

November 25, 2020

EPB 2020 Holiday Windows Include Display At Miller Park


With increased testing and delayed test results, the Hamilton County Health Department is asking citizens to be proactive in managing the COVID-19 pandemic beginning even before they learn the ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A Chattanooga holiday tradition that dates back to the 1940s is getting a Gig City spin this year. The public is invited to join the 2020 EPB Holiday Windows Live Reveal tonight, Thanksgiving ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Health Department Provides Guidance For People Who Wait For Test Results, Test Positive, Or Learn They Are A Close Contact

With increased testing and delayed test results, the Hamilton County Health Department is asking citizens to be proactive in managing the COVID-19 pandemic beginning even before they learn the result of their test. · If you test positive, or if you are waiting for your test results, you must remain at home and begin the ten-day isolation period. o Separate yourself from ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: God Bless America!

Not so fast, boys … be easy here and now … Before we whistle up the dogs, throw another split or two on the fire, maybe with a couple of pine knots to give it a glow. I’ve got one last Thanksgiving story to tell and, while it’s not exactly long on banquet tables and/or church services where we can still praise our God for the bounties He hath bestowed in a terribly unkind year….or ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Being Thankful In 2020

Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives. I am thankful for my family, as always. I've prayed since day one of the coronavirus pandemic ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors