Lee University Student Killed In Wreck On Paul Huff Parkway

A Lee University student was killed in a car accident on Wednesday.

Lee University officials said, "It is with deep sadness that I share with you the news that Lee University student, Nygjiem “Naj” Rayford-Roberts, died earlier today in an automobile accident on Paul Huff Parkway.

"Naj was a Health Science major with a Music and Worship Minor. He was also a member of the Evangelistic Singers. Most importantly, he was a member of the Lee family.

"Naj had a deep love for God and others. He was planning to graduate next semester to pursue his calling in music and worship. Naj will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to his family. Please be in prayer for them."

