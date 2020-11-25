 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 60.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Lee University Student Killed In Wreck On Paul Huff Parkway

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

A Lee University student was killed in a car accident on Wednesday.

 

Lee University officials said, "It is with deep sadness that I share with you the news that Lee University student, Nygjiem “Naj” Rayford-Roberts, died earlier today in an automobile accident on Paul Huff Parkway.

 

"Naj was a Health Science major with a Music and Worship Minor. He was also a member of the Evangelistic Singers. Most importantly, he was a member of the Lee family. 

 

"Naj had a deep love for God and others. He was planning to graduate next semester to pursue his calling in music and worship. Naj will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to his family. Please be in prayer for them."



Tennessee Has 2,118 New COVID Cases, 92 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 246 New COVID Cases And 8 New Deaths

Georgia Has 49 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,387 New Cases

Man, 18, Shot Tuesday Night On Rossville Boulevard


The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 347,972 on Wednesday with 2,118 new cases. There have been 92 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,466, said state Health Department officials. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,694. There were 2,387 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

A man, 18, was shot on Rossville Boulevard on Tuesday night. At approximately 9:55 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the area of 5000 Rossville Boulevard on a report of shots fired. Upon ... (click for more)



Tennessee Has 2,118 New COVID Cases, 92 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 246 New COVID Cases And 8 New Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 347,972 on Wednesday with 2,118 new cases. There have been 92 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,466, said state Health Department officials. Hamilton County had 246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The new total is 17,191. There were eight more deaths from the virus in the county on Tuesday. Of those that died, three ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 49 New Coronavirus Deaths, 2,387 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,694. There were 2,387 new cases as that total reached 411,002 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 34,413, up 145 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,972 cases, up 33; 29 deaths; ... (click for more)

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Being Thankful In 2020

Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives. I am thankful for my family, as always. I've prayed since day one of the coronavirus pandemic ... (click for more)


