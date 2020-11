Tennessee Has 6,750 New COVID Cases, 15 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 315 New COVID Cases And 4 New Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 363,466 on Saturday with 6,750 new cases. There have been 15 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,541, said state Health Department officials.Hamilton County had 315 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. The new total is 17,506.There were four more deaths from the virus in the county since Wednesday, bringing the total to 152.There have been 323,376 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.441 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,174 cases, up 15; 5 deathsBradley County: 5,197 cases, up 113; 35 deathsGrundy County: 777 cases, up 8; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,098 cases, up 21; 19 deathsMeigs County: 489 cases, up 6; 13 deathsPolk County: 665 cases, up 15; 15 deathsRhea County: 1,697 cases, up 68; 31 deathsSequatchie County: 528 cases, up 7; 5 deaths