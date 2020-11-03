 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Weather

CBL Properties Delisted From Trading On New York Stock Exchange

Expects To Commence Trading On OTC Markets

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

CBL Properties has been notified by the New York Stock Exchange of its determination to commence proceedings to delist the company’s common stock and to suspend trading of the company’s common stock due to “abnormally low” price levels.

The company said it intends to appeal the NYSE’s decision.

The company anticipates that effective Tuesday, CBL’s common stock, Depositary Shares representing interest in its Series D Preferred Stock and Depositary Shares representing interest in its Series E Preferred Stock, will commence trading on the OTC Markets, operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc., under the symbols “CBLAQ,” “CBLDQ” and “CBLEQ,” respectively.

The transition to the over-the-counter market will not affect the company’s business operations, said company officials.

The development occurred after CBL began bankruptcy proceedings.

Investors can find quotes for the company’s common stock on www.otcmarkets.com.


November 30, 2020

Police Blotter: Cat Poop Is Payback; Man's New Companion In Downtown Chattanooga Takes Off In His Rental Car

November 3, 2020

Robin Smith, Esther Helton Winning But Not By Big Margins During Local Democratic Surge

November 3, 2020

Lee Davis Has Early Lead In Hotly Contested Walden Mayor Race; Lizzy Schmidt Ahead For Alderman


Police received a noise complaint from a residence on Lindsay Street. A man said his neighbor's garage door was repeatedly opening and causing a loud noise inhibiting him from sleeping. The man ... (click for more)

Rep. Robin Smith of House District 26 and Rep. Esther Helton of House District 30 were ahead in early returns on Tuesday, but not by the big margins that may have been expected. Rep. Smith, ... (click for more)

Current vice mayor Lee Davis had an early lead over current mayor Bill Trohanis in the hotly contested race for mayor of Walden. Out of early voting and absentee ballots, it was Davis 272 ... (click for more)



Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Abundance’ Of Fear

The pictures on all the major news sites on Monday told the same story. They show the stark reality of complete blocks of the most fashionable stores in Washington, New York, Chicago, and every other major city controlled by liberal Democrats covered with sheets of plywood. In a way never witnessed in history other than in “hurricane cities,” construction crews have worked around ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


