Robin Smith, Esther Helton Keep Their House Seats

Rep. Robin Smith of House District 26 and Rep. Esther Helton of House District 30 were ahead in early returns on Tuesday, but not by the big margins that may have been expected.

Rep. Smith, former state Republican Party chairman, was ahead of Democrat Joan Farrell 15,579 to 10,679 in the first results. In later returns, it was Smith 20,392 to Farrell 12,417.

Rep. Helton, who was also on the ballot for East Ridge commissioner, was leading Democrat Joe Udeaja 11,290 to 9,101. Later results were Helton 16,174 to Udeaja 11,087.

Reps. Patsy Hazlewood, Yusuf Hakeem and Mike Carter had no opposition.