Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, MANDY JEAN

2727 WHALE RD SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

ALLISON, JACOB TYLER

356 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE DADE COUNTY

---

AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND

7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

---

BARRERA, ARTURO

UNKNOWN ,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BLAKE, JONATHAN KASEY

8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37397

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, ERIC CHARLES

2815 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CARTER, DEBORAH L

1404 TIFFANY LANE HENDERSONVILLE, 37075

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CASTILLO HUERTA, FRENANDO D

3926 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

---

CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY

3202 PRODENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EARLY, WALTON LINNELL

5229 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL

3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ALTERING OF VIN

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT

---

FLOYD, DENNIS FRANKLIN

1007 NORMAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS

3133 BIMINI PLACE APT103 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL

102 GRACIE AVE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

HARRIS, HAROLD EUGENE

2709 CITICO AVE APT P6 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

HIGDON, AUSTIN CHASE

4916 SANDY TRL APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

LEWIS, FRANK ARTHUR

694 ROBINGSON CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCGULLION, DIXIE LEE

88 COLLEGE RD FYFFE, 35791

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FUGITIVE JACKSON COUNTY ALABAMA

---

MONCIER, BRANNAN WESLEY

3310 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

---

MOORE, KENNETH LAVORN

3804 SHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MUNOS, ERIK ANTONIO

1717 ERASTE LANDRY LAFAYETTE, 70506

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

OGLE, SONYA D

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

OWENS, GARY LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

OWSLEY, BRITTANY DAWN

9000 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE

2211 ELMENDORF ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374063974

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE RESA

---

PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE

3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

HEROIN FOR RESALE)---PATTERSON, LAURA ASHLEY137 DAISY JONES RD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---PRAVINBHAI, JIVANBHAI CHAUDHARI7247 WOODWARD AVENUE APT 210 WOODRIDGE, 60517Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFALSE REPORTSLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT---PRITCHETT, STEVEN1707 PRIGE MOORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROGERS, JOSHUA CLARENCE11256 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SIMS, WESLEY JAMICKIA4518 HIXSON PIKE APT H2 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND2306 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043713Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON2405 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN2006 MINLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WARE, JAMES THEON1911 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WHITE, BERNARD ZAID522 MENLO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---WHITEFIELD, BILLY JOE3414 CLAYTON AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WICKNICK, YLONDA KOREEN4719 PAWNEE TRL APT B EAST RIDGE, 374123249Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN823 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023723Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILSON, KEVIN LEE1815 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WITCHER, DURELL LEBRON833 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF