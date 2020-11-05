 Thursday, November 5, 2020 54.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man In Car Shot On Gunbarrel Road From Another Car On Wednesday Afternoon; Bullets Go Into Nearby Apartment At Gated Community

Thursday, November 5, 2020

A 20-year-old man was shot on Gunbarrel Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to 1346 Gunbarrel Road on a shots fired call around 12:25 p.m.

Officers located a crime scene outside the gate of the Carriage Parc gated apartment complex and secured the area. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle prior to police arrival on scene. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the victim was a passenger in a vehicle and was shot by an unidentified person in another vehicle that pulled in behind the vehicle the victim was traveling in.  

The suspect vehicle fled the area prior to police arrival. 

Residents said a young couple was home at the time of the shooting, including a pregnant woman and three-year-old child when shots entered the apartment unit.

Residents said they heard 13 shots fired.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


November 5, 2020

Kelsey To Take 2nd Step Toward Adding Right To Work To State Constitution

November 5, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 4, 2020

Group At Coolidge Park Rally Says "Every Vote Should Be Counted" In Presidential Contest


State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) said he will file a Senate Joint Resolution for consideration by the 112 th General Assembly to add the Right to Work law to the state Constitution for ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, MANDY JEAN 2727 WHALE RD SODDY DAISY, 37343 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga DSA and several other organizations expressed their support for counting every vote during their Wednesday night rally in Coolidge Park. This happened amid controversy surrounding ... (click for more)



Elections And Hope In 2020

When I am discouraged, I often find myself listening to the U2 channel. The depth of their lyrics often encourages me. I seek inspiration from many sources, and in a world that searches for hope, U2 rarely fails to deliver the possibility of a better day. Too many people have grown numb to the hatred in the world. When I write, often I want to touch emotions and stir your soul. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: So Much For Guessing

Anybody in the opinion business is guaranteed a reaction in times such as these. I get dozens of emails every day and my biggest complaint – far and away – is that I lack the time to reply to them. The great majority are wonderful, whether they share my opinion, strongly oppose it, or offer up their own, and there are a few each day that are hilarious. On Monday I shared it was ... (click for more)

Red Wolves' Hurst, Ruiz Named To USL League One Teams

USL League One honored standout performers from its second season on Wednesday as it unveiled the 2020 USL League One All-League Teams. Greenville Triumph SC led all teams with six selections after claiming the 2020 League One Title, while first-year club Union Omaha earned four selections. Red Wolves’ forward Greg Hurst and defender Ricky Ruiz make the USL League One All-League ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)


