Man In Car Shot On Gunbarrel Road From Another Car On Wednesday Afternoon; Bullets Go Into Nearby Apartment At Gated Community

A 20-year-old man was shot on Gunbarrel Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to 1346 Gunbarrel Road on a shots fired call around 12:25 p.m.

Officers located a crime scene outside the gate of the Carriage Parc gated apartment complex and secured the area.



The victim was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle prior to police arrival on scene. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the victim was a passenger in a vehicle and was shot by an unidentified person in another vehicle that pulled in behind the vehicle the victim was traveling in.



The suspect vehicle fled the area prior to police arrival.

Residents said a young couple was home at the time of the shooting, including a pregnant woman and three-year-old child when shots entered the apartment unit.

Residents said they heard 13 shots fired.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.