Christopher Trivette, 29, Shot And Killed At La Quinta Hotel In Hixson On Saturday Afternoon

Sunday, December 13, 2020
Chattanooga Police said a man was shot and killed at the La Quinta hotel in Hixson on Saturday afternoon.
 
The victim was identified as Christopher Trivette, 29.
 
At approximately 2:45 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 5000 New Country Drive on a report of a DOA. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.     

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Rep. David Byrd Has Scary Moment As Oxygen Tube Comes Off In COVID Unit

Georgia Has 30 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,868 New Cases


Tom Weathers Was A True Gentleman Of High Moral Character

Roy Exum: Erlanger's Bogus Bonus

Dan Fleser: Spectacular Interception By Bryce Thompson Helps Shift Momentum For Vols In Win At Vandy

UTC Defeats North Georgia, As Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal

