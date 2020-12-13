Christopher Trivette, 29, Shot And Killed At La Quinta Hotel In Hixson On Saturday Afternoon

Chattanooga Police said a man was shot and killed at the La Quinta hotel in Hixson on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Christopher Trivette, 29.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 5000 New Country Drive on a report of a DOA. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene.

Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.