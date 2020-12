Hamilton County Has 215 New COVID Cases And No New Deaths; Tennessee Has A Record 11,352 New COVID Cases, 62 More Deaths

Hamilton County reported 215 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new total is 22,633.



There were no more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Saturday, leaving the total at 212.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is a 454,305 on Sunday with a record 11,352 new cases. There have been 62 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 5,462, said state Health Department officials.



The state currently has 2,680 people hospitalized from the virus, 20 less than on Saturday.



There have been 390,891 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (86 percent).



Testing numbers are above 4.952 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,347 cases, up 22; 6 deaths



Bradley County: 6,854, up 132; 48 deaths



Grundy County: 943 cases, up 30; 14 deaths



Marion County: 1,469 cases, up 43; 21 deaths



Meigs County: 690 cases, up 29; 13 deaths



Polk County: 865 cases, up 19; 15 deaths



Rhea County: 2,291 cases, up 112; 39 deaths



Sequatchie County: 7294 cases, up 67; 5 deaths

Knox 24,409 cases; 205 deaths

Davidson 50,108 cases; 475 deaths

Shelby 55,456 cases; 744 deaths