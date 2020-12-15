COVID-19 Vaccine Set To Arrive At Chattanooga Hospitals This Week

The first shipment of the brand-new COVID-19 vaccine will be arriving at Chattanooga hospitals this week, the City Council was told Tuesday.

Katie Wells, of the mayor's office, said hospital "front line" workers will be the first to be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

She said it will next go to staff and residents at local long term care facilities and then to first responders (fire, police and emergency) who have direct contact with the public.

Ms. Wells said a vaccine from a second drug firm, Moderna, should also be available soon, then others are also in late development.

Asked if the vaccines are mandatory for city first responders, city CEO Maura Sullivan said that is the case. However, she said, "We won't have enough shipment at first for everyone. Also, there are some legal exclusions based on religious or other considerations."