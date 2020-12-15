 Tuesday, December 15, 2020 52.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


COVID-19 Vaccine Set To Arrive At Chattanooga Hospitals This Week

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The first shipment of the brand-new COVID-19 vaccine will be arriving at Chattanooga hospitals this week, the City Council was told Tuesday.

Katie Wells, of the mayor's office, said hospital "front line" workers will be the first to be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

She said it will next go to staff and residents at local long term care facilities and then to first responders (fire, police and emergency) who have direct contact with the public.

Ms. Wells said a vaccine from a second drug firm, Moderna, should also be available soon, then others are also in late development.

Asked if the vaccines are mandatory for city first responders, city CEO Maura Sullivan said that is the case. However, she said, "We won't have enough shipment at first for everyone. Also, there are some legal exclusions based on religious or other considerations."  


December 15, 2020

Senator Loeffler Makes Campaign Stop At Fort Oglethorpe's Park Place Restaurant

December 15, 2020

Chattooga County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Georgia Now Has 9,250 Deaths

December 15, 2020

Poll Of Mostly Tennessee Educators Finds Many Would Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine


Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who is in a nationally-watched election, made a campaign stop Tuesday afternoon in Fort Oglethorpe at the Park Place Restaurant. The incumbent is currently locked ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,250. There were 4,812 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Only 33 percent of mostly Tennessee educators polled by The Professional Educators of Tennessee said they would volunteer to take the new COVID-19 vaccination. That left 48 percent who would ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Senator Loeffler Makes Campaign Stop At Fort Oglethorpe's Park Place Restaurant

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who is in a nationally-watched election, made a campaign stop Tuesday afternoon in Fort Oglethorpe at the Park Place Restaurant. The incumbent is currently locked in a tight run-off election with her challenger, Raphael Warnock, a Democratic pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church. Senator Loeffler spoke to a group of about 100 people gathered ... (click for more)

Chattooga County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Georgia Now Has 9,250 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,250. There were 4,812 new cases, as that total reached 484,152 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 38,111, up 374 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,590 cases, up 77; 34 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Court Personnel Are Essential Workers

The closing of Hamilton County Sessions Court just exemplifies how much exposure there is to the COVID-19 virus in the court system. Local courts see thousands of different people per week from all different areas. The court clerks, court officers, all court personnel, district attorneys and public defenders are in close proximity to those coming into court, plus obviously ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Are 'Exceptional'

On Monday there came the news – the sad, sad news – that now over 300,000 Americans have died due to the COVID virus. It is now raging so badly in the United States that once every minute another one of us dies. Right now, there are over 16 million active cases. Surely, these days are the most devastating in our lifetime. But then I saw the picture that was taken on the same Monday, ... (click for more)

Sports

Senators David Perdue And Kelly Loeffler In Opposition To Renaming Atlanta Braves

Following Cleveland’s decision to rename the Indians baseball team, U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler said they oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves: “We adamantly oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves, one of our state’s most storied and successful sports franchises. Not only are the Braves a Georgia institution — with a history spanning 54 ... (click for more)

Lee Lady Flames Open Season With Convincing Win

After being off the playing floor for over nine months, the Lee University women showed little sign of rust by outscoring visiting West Florida, 23-10 in the first quarter and then holding a commanding 52-24 halftime lead in a convincing 80-58 victory on Monday afternoon inside Walker Arena. Sophomore Haley Schubert made 9-of-11 shots from the field and one 3-pointer in leading ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors