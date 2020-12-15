Poll Of Mostly Tennessee Educators Finds Many Would Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Only 33 percent of mostly Tennessee educators polled by The Professional Educators of Tennessee said they would volunteer to take the new COVID-19 vaccination. That left 48 percent who would not be vaccinated and 19 percent undecided.

The survey was distributed the week of Dec. 6 regarding the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine. The Professional Educators of Tennessee "wanted to find out what educators were feeling regarding the vaccine."



Of the 1,400 respondents who took the survey, nearly 1,300 indicated that they were either a public or private school educator.



While 80 percent of respondents agreed that immunizations are an effective way to stop the spread of infectious diseases, only 55 percent thought that school employees should be considered “essential workers” (i.e., healthcare workers) and be elevated in priority with the COVID-19 immunization program.



Forty percent stated they would take it if mandated by state or federal law while 42 percent said they would not take the vaccine. Seventeen percent remain undecided.



if required as a condition for employment, 41 percent indicated that they would take the vaccine, while 39 percent said they would not. Nineteen percent were undecided.



Over 70 percent of respondents agreed that teachers and students who refused the vaccine for religious reasons should still be allowed to attend school.



When it comes to state mandates, 48 percent felt that the General Assembly should create a statewide vaccination policy, while 27 percent thought they should not create a vaccination policy. Twenty-five percent were undecided.



Professional Educators of Tennessee Executive Director JC Bowman stated, “This is a difficult time for our educators and opinions still may change. However, most respondents think teachers are essential and want the vaccine to be offered but not required. They don’t think there has been enough testing on the vaccine to assure that it is safe. Basically, no one thinks they should be forced to take it.”

